The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to customs agents against the illegal importation of syringes.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, issued the warning during a meeting with the newly appointed executive members of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

According to a statement from the Agency, Adeyeye, while hosting the ANLCA members who paid her a courtesy visit, emphasized that such actions could have detrimental effects on the local pharmaceutical industries.

She urged the Agents to prioritize the country’s interests over personal gains as clearing agents in the nation’s ports.

What she said

Adeyeye shared her concern about the influx of imported syringes despite high import duties aimed at protecting the local market.

She recounted a recent facility tour where she was impressed by a local pharmaceutical company’s substantial investment in syringe production, stating that the standard of the facilities was comparable to those found in the United States or any country in Europe.

However, she expressed dismay at the sight of over 1.5 billion units of unsold products in the warehouse due to low sales exacerbated by illegal imports.

The NAFDAC Director-General revealed intelligence reports indicating compromises at the port of entry, allowing the illegal importation of unregistered containers of syringes into the country.

She referenced a publication by the United States Food and Drug Agency (USFDA), stating that syringes from Southeast Asia were of poor quality.

Expressing sympathy for manufacturers facing challenges in sales, Adeyeye underscored the crucial role of licensed customs agents in facilitating legal and safe imports.

She welcomed the collaboration with ANLCA to address issues affecting the nation’s exports, emphasizing the need for quality and certified products in the international market.

The statement also highlighted the President of ANLCA, Mr Emenike Nwokochi, expressing concern over the fall of the Naira and pledging the association’s commitment to working with NAFDAC for the common goal of developing the nation’s economy.