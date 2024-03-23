The Lagos State Government has announced a 3-hour traffic diversion at the PWD inwards ‘Ile Zik’ Ikeja axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, 2024, between 5 am and 8 am daily.

The diversion plan is for the installation of some vital components of the ongoing pedestrian bridge construction at Ikeja Along.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Osiyemi stated that this is also to ensure the safety of pedestrians on Ikeja along connecting the Ikeja Train Station to access the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line.

Alternative routes

The state government in the statement outlined alternative routes to be utilized by motorists during the 2-day period.

Scene 1:

Traffic from Abule Egba to Oshodi will be diverted to Agege Motor Road by “Ile ZIk” to link Akanni Doherty Road and Oba Akran Avenue and proceed to Kodesoh to access the Airport Ramp to connect Bolade/Oshodi.

Scene 2:

Traffic heading to Dopemu/Abule Egba from Bolade/Oshodi will be diverted to Works Road by PWD inwards Oba Akinjobi Way to access the newly constructed Ikeja Overpass inwards Agege Motor Road to access the desired destinations.

Osiyemi, who noted that the diversion was intentionally fixed for the weekend and at early hours, assured that the State’s Traffic Management Personnel will be on ground to manage vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences.

What Lagos State Government is saying

