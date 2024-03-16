The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has explained why the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is very difficult for countries all over the world.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the telecom regulatory Commission, Aminu Maida, who spoke on Friday at an event to mark the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day, said regulators are struggling with striking the right balance between risk mitigation and stifling innovation in their attempt to regulate the technology.

According to him, despite the usefulness of the technology, its usage also comes with legal and regulatory challenges, which need to be addressed. Maida said getting it right with AI regulation would require the collaboration of all stakeholders, including academia and technology developers.

AI’s complexities

Highlighting the global struggle with AI regulation, Maida who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services Designate at NCC, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, said:

“Developing regulations and policies to govern AI deployment can be complex as well as playing catch up due to technological advancements.

“Although most Legislative and governing Bodies are looking to regulate this technology, there has been a continuous struggle to strike the right balance between risk mitigation and stifling innovation, while promoting innovation and ensuring security and trust.”

The need for collaboration

Emphasizing the need for collaboration in the industry, Maida said all stakeholders would have to come together to share ideas on how best the technology should be regulated.

“In this era that has seen the rise of AI and IoT cybersecurity, it is important to break silos and foster collaboration of the Quadruple Helix Innovation model comprising of the Academia, the Industry, Government, and Society to share ideas. AI developers and Regulators have to ensure AI system algorithms consider, ethics and inclusivity,” he stated.

The NCC boss noted that the rapid advancement of AI is reshaping industries and transforming the way people live and work, but also observed that the technology brings forth a complex web of legal and regulatory challenges as it becomes increasingly integrated into various aspects of society.

“Navigating this uncharted territory requires a careful examination of existing laws, the development of new regulations, and ethical considerations to ensure that AI benefits society without compromising fundamental rights and values,” he added.

Consumer rights and AI

Speaking on this year’s theme of World Consumer Rights Day, ‘Fair and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Consumer’ Maida said using AI responsibly is crucial to guarantee consumer trust and circumvent possible problems.

According to him, responsible AI means using it ethically throughout its development, deployment, and usage. This includes considering issues like bias, privacy, transparency, and accountability.

To this effect, he urged AI Developers to be transparent about the data, algorithms, and models used in AI systems. This, he said, ensures that decisions made by AI can be explained and mistakes can be fixed to ensure everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their background.