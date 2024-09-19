The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said it has begun moves to harness 6GHz spectrum for improved internet speed in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed this during a Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Emerging Technologies in Lagos.

The 6 GHz spectrum is a band of radio frequencies that offers several benefits for wireless communication, including faster data rates and transmission speeds than previous bands.

According to the EVC, deploying this higher spectrum became necessary as the current 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands are facing capacity constraints.

Growing demands for speed

Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner of Technical Services at NCC, Abraham Oshadami, said the move would address the growing demand for high-speed internet.

He added that Nigeria would be joining the league of countries already utilizing part of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi -6 applications.

“The 6GHz band, spanning from 5925 MHz to 7125 MHz, offers a substantial increase in available spectrum, which is crucial for supporting the growing demand for high-speed internet and advanced applications.

“Wi-Fi plays a crucial role in the distribution of fixed broadband connectivity in homes, offices, and various other environments.

“The vast majority of home internet traffic is connected to the end-user through Wi-Fi.

“In enterprise settings, Wi-Fi is essential for handling large amounts of data and simultaneously connecting large numbers of devices with improved reliability, higher data throughput and lower latencies,” Maida said.

Overcrowded airwaves

Similarly, the Head, of Spectrum Administration at the NCC, Atiku Lawal, said that the overcrowded airwaves were currently limiting the potential of Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Lawal said that it was not a surprise that more than seventy countries had already acted, or were considering acting on opening the 6GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use.

He noted that depending upon the country’s implementation plan, this decision would provide two to three times the spectrum available today.

This is also expected to result in the ability to implement 80MHz and 160 MHz channels being available for the new Wi-Fi 6 standard ideal to support digital transformation efforts and use cases like high definition video and X Reality (XR).

“The commission’s decision to open the 6GHz frequency band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use is poised to revolutionize broadband connectivity in Nigeria.

“This move will significantly enhance internet services, providing faster and more reliable connections. With the advent of Wi-Fi 6, users can expect higher data rates and increased capacity, making it ideal for high-demand environments such as stadiums, airports and offices,” he said.

He added that by offloading devices from cellular networks to Wi-Fi 6, the NCC aims to improve overall quality of service, alleviating capacity constraints and boosting broadband penetration in Nigeria.

Operators’ request

While commending the NCC, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, pleaded with the Federal Government to assist operators in upgrading to the new spectrum.

He said the appeal was coming because operators struggled to expand their networks.

Adebayo, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, ALTON, Gbolahan Awonuga, said the telecom operators are not isolated from the harsh financial ecosystem.

“We need money to upgrade our infrastructure and import equipment, so as for us to benefit from the 6GHz.

“Our members are struggling to expand their infrastructure. We appeal to the federal government to come to our aid.”

What you should know

The GSMA, the global industry organization for mobile network operators, had recently called on governments to allocate the 6 GHz spectrum for mobile use.

According to the organization, this band holds the key to unlocking a future of revolutionized connectivity and driving economic growth across the globe.

As mobile data consumption continues to rise, the 6 GHz band is expected to provide the necessary capacity to support the speeds envisioned for 5G and future advancements.

By leveraging the 6 GHz band, mobile network operators can expand capacity on existing infrastructure, leading to more cost-effective network deployment.