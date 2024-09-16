A group of researchers under the aegis of the Pervasive and Mobile Computing Research Group (PMCRG) at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has requested the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to release the findings of a 2022 study on the country’s telecommunications competition landscape.

The group in a statement released on Sunday said it is leveraging the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to push home its demand.

The study, commissioned by the NCC and conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), focused on the critical areas of collocation and infrastructure sharing (CIS) within Nigeria’s telecom industry.

However, the findings have not yet been made public, prompting the PMCRG, led by Professor Adeniran Oluwaranti, to seek access to the report.

Why it matters

Highlighting the importance of the study, Prof. Oluwaranti explained that transparency in the telecom industry is essential for fostering competition and innovation.

“The CIS segment plays a vital role in ensuring fair competition within Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

“Access to this report will provide stakeholders with critical insights into the competitive landscape, challenges, and growth opportunities, especially in areas like 5G/6G networks, cybersecurity, and rural connectivity,” Prof. Oluwaranti said.

The release of the report is seen as crucial for improving regulatory frameworks and enhancing Nigeria’s ICT capabilities, with wide-reaching implications for both consumers and businesses.

According to the group, the FOI request aligns with the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003 and is aimed at deepening the understanding of Nigeria’s telecom market dynamics.

Prof. Oluwaranti emphasized that access to the report would be invaluable for ongoing research projects, particularly those focused on telecom policy, infrastructure sharing, and market behaviour.

“Our postgraduate researchers are keen to analyze the report’s findings. It will help us develop actionable strategies for fostering cutting-edge research in emerging technologies,” he said.

Prof. Oluwaranti also stressed the vital role academia plays in telecom innovation, stating that institutions like OAU provide critical insights that can guide policy improvements, infrastructure development, and industry growth.

The university’s Africa Centre of Excellence was recognized by the NCC as a leader in telecommunications research and innovation, further cementing its role in shaping Nigeria’s ICT future.

Implications for consumers and businesses

The group noted that the report has the potential to impact both consumers and businesses in Nigeria significantly.

For consumers, it could provide transparency on the level of competition within the telecom industry, helping regulators ensure fair pricing and improved service quality.

For businesses, the study could identify new opportunities for infrastructure sharing and market access, fostering growth and innovation in the sector.

“Ultimately, this report could inform key policy decisions that shape the future of Nigeria’s telecom landscape, ensuring it remains competitive and innovative,” Prof. Oluwaranti noted.

While the NCC has yet to respond to the FOI request, Prof. Oluwaranti remains hopeful that the Commission will release the report.

“Transparency is key to fostering an innovative and competitive telecommunications sector. We believe that access to this data will benefit not only the academic community but the entire country by promoting evidence-based policymaking,” he added.

What you should know

The PMCRG operates under OAU’s Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE), a hub dedicated to advancing ICT education and innovation across Nigeria and the African sub-region.

The Centre is focused on providing solutions to Africa’s pressing technological challenges through high-quality postgraduate education, industry collaboration, and research commercialization.

The ACE at OAU continues to drive ICT research and innovation across Africa through initiatives like its CONECT Conferences, focused on emerging concepts in telecommunications.