The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has formally requested an extension of the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) linkage deadline from September 14 to September 30.

This appeal was made due to ongoing difficulties with the NIMC portal, which have hindered the smooth completion of the NIN-SIM linkage process.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), NATCOMS National President, Mr. Deolu Ogunbanjo, highlighted the difficulties encountered with the NIMC portal.

‘’We are experiencing significant issues with the NIMC portal. The portal’s inability to handle the high volume of uploads has led to delays and frustrations for both telecom operators and subscribers. We urge the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the deadline to September 30, which would allow NIMC to enhance its portal capacity and improve the process for everyone involved.” He said

Ogunbanjo noted that the portal’s inability to handle the surge of uploads has led to significant delays. He observed these challenges firsthand during visits to customer service centers of major telecom operators, such as Airtel and MTN.

He described the congestion and slow upload speeds as frustrating and stressed that an extension would allow NIMC to enhance its portal’s capacity, thereby improving the experience for all involved.

The importance of the NIN-SIM linkage, as emphasized by the NCC, is crucial for boosting digital security and mitigating fraud and cybercrime. However, the current issues with the NIMC portal are causing undue stress for telecom operators and subscribers alike.

Customers have reported a range of experiences. Some found the process generally smooth but were frustrated by additional fees and delays. Others highlighted issues with slow upload speeds and inefficiencies at customer service centers, attributing these problems to potential network issues and congestion.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that some individuals have registered over 100,000 SIM cards to their names.

Under current policy, individuals are permitted to register a maximum of four SIM cards per network operator, excluding those used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The NCC is working with security agencies to address the threat posed by individuals with unusually high numbers of SIM cards and to combat the sale of pre-registered SIMs.

The commission disclosed that over 153 million SIMs have been linked to National Identification Numbers (NINs), marking a significant compliance increase from 69.7% in January 2024. However, with 219 million active lines reported by March 2024, many still remain unlinked.