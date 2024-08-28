The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has uncovered cases of individual Nigerians registering over 100,000 lines to their names.

The Commission said this discovery was made in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) through the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage exercise.

Under the NIN-SIM linkage policy, an individual is allowed to register a maximum of 4 SIM cards per network operator. This is exclusive of SIMS that the individual may wish to use in Internet of Things (IOT) devices such as wearable, trackers, among others.

Tackling insecurity and fraud

Suggesting that people with unusually high number of SIM cards pose a threat to the country’s security, NCC said it would continue to work with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs. thereby safeguarding national security and ensuring the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

“Through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards—some exceeding 100,000,” the Commission stated in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka

The telecom regulator emphasized that the complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of the nation’s digital economy.

According to the Commission, by verifying all mobile users, the policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services.

It added that this, in turn, would promote financial inclusion and drive economic growth.

The NCC in its statement also reminded the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines.

It urged Nigerians to report any such activities to the Commission through its toll line or social media platforms.

In case you missed it

The disclosure of the unusual ownership of lines came as the telecom regulator announced September 14, 2024 deadline for all telecom subscribers to link their SIMs with their National Identification Number (NIN) and get it verified.

Recall that millions of lines were barred by the telecom operators in late July ahead of the July 31 deadline earlier fixed by the NCC. The regulator, however, ordered the telcos to unbar those lines and gave subscribers more time to perfect their NIN-SIM linkage.

With the final deadline announced, NCC said it expects that no SIM operating in Nigeria will be without a valid NIN by September 15, 2024. This means that all lines not linked by September 14 would be blocked by the network operators.