The Federal Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced that the Federal Government is engaging with leading aircraft leasing companies in France to facilitate the leasing of Airbus aircraft to Nigeria’s private airline operators.

The Minister announced this on his official X account, stating that last week he led a delegation of senior government officials in Nigeria’s aviation sector and representatives from private airlines to the Airbus headquarters in Occitanie, France.

During this visit, they held high-level meetings with leading aircraft leasing companies, negotiating terms to make Airbus aircraft available to Nigerian local airline operators at very affordable rates.

“Our governmental goal is to ensure the availability of these aircraft to our local carriers at economical rates, enabling them to serve both our domestic and international routes more effectively and help reduce fare costs,” the post read in part.

The Aviation Minister’s post also mentioned that to secure the leases, the delegation offered solid assurances to the leasing companies about the safety of their assets in Nigeria.

Following the discussions, the delegation received a tour showcasing various Airbus aircraft models.

What you should know

Days ago, Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led a delegation of top government officials in the aviation sector, along with representatives from private Nigerian airlines, to France for a four-day Nigeria-France Bilateral Business Forum.

The purpose of the visit to France was to bolster cooperation and attract French private sector investment to improve Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

The delegation visited the cities of Marseille, Toulouse, Orly, and Paris in their quest to explore opportunities for French private sector investment in the Nigerian aviation industry.