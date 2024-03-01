Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has disclosed that his administration is currently engaging in discussions with a Chinese company to initiate a groundbreaking light rail construction project that will span the entirety of the state.

This significant announcement was made public during an interview on the Thursday edition of “Politics Today” on Channels Television, which took place on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Governor Otti revealed this ambitious plan in response to a question from the program’s anchor regarding the fulfillment of one of his key campaign pledges to undertake the construction of a light rail system if he were to be elected as the governor of Abia State in the recent gubernatorial elections.

“We are discussing with a Chinese company and the discussions are going on well.

“It is not going to be easy, but it is going to be done.

“It is not something that you will just start and finish today,” Otti stated.

More insights

Elaborating further, Governor Otti articulated that currently, the designs for the light rail project are in the process of being developed.

Following the completion of the design phase, the focus will shift towards addressing the commercial aspects related to the project.

He also added a layer of reassurance, emphatically stating that the light rail project in Abia State is destined to become a reality, affirming his commitment to seeing the project through to successful completion.

“The designs are being done.

“We will move from there to commercial issues and at the end of the day we will do it,” he said.