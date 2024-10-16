The former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the federal government to adopt rail transport of petroleum products across Nigeria following a recent tanker explosion in Jigawa State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku stated that the country has experienced too many tragic petrol tanker explosions, insisting that there has to be a different approach to transporting petroleum products.

A recent tanker explosion in a northern state claimed the lives of at least 147 people, according to a report by the state emergency services on Wednesday.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Atiku expressed sympathy to the families affected by the accident, while calling for a new approach to mitigate future risks.

“I am saddened by reports of the death of scores of people in a petrol tanker explosion in Majiya town in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

“The incident in Jigawa is one too many involving tragic petrol tanker explosions in the country.

“It is about time we explored other means, like rail, for transporting petroleum products around the country.

“It is also pertinent to train drivers involved in the transportation of flammable products and review the protocol for the transportation of petroleum products and other inflammable products.

“I wish to share my grief with the people and government of Jigawa State and ask for an expeditious rescue and control operation. No resource should be spared in treating the injured.

I also sympathize with families that have lost dear ones to this tragic incident and pray that they be comforted and that the deceased find eternal rest,” the politician said in statement.

Backstory

It was widely reported that a petrol tanker exploded around midnight on Tuesday near Khadija University, Majiya, after the driver lost control while traveling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State.

The vehicle, which had departed from Kano, overturned along the route, spilling petrol.

According to the police, the explosion was triggered by residents who rushed to scoop the spilled fuel, leading to the tragic incident.

Approximately 90 victims of the disaster are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state.

In addition, a mass burial was conducted for 140 victims of the petrol tanker explosion earlier on Wednesday.

Last month, at least 48 people were killed in north-central Nigeria when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with another truck carrying travellers and cattle, trapping other vehicles as well in the blaze.