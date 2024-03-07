The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike disclosed that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is nearly finished, with 95% of the work done, and its inauguration is scheduled for May.

This was announced during a meeting with Mr. Pieter Leenknegt, the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wike emphasized that this development is aimed at enhancing the public transport system in the federal capital, Abuja.

“When we came on board, we found out that the Abuja Light Rail was not functional and we felt that it will be a good thing for the people, if we decongest the city by putting it to function.

“So, President Bola Tinubu directed that whatever can be done, should be done, so that in his one year in office, the light rail will come on board for the use of the residents.

“The people can use it going out of the city, going to the airport and other area councils, and instead of going with their vehicles they can take the train.

“I can announce to you that we are almost there. The company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is almost 95% completed.

“By the grace of God, we believe that in May, Mr President will inaugurate it,” Wike stated.

More insight

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also mentioned ongoing discussions with private investors aimed at transforming the public transport system in the FCT.

He recognized the shortage of public transport as a security issue, emphasizing that many operators are unregistered. The minister expressed worries about residents being unaware of the details of the transport services they use, and he noted ongoing efforts to get all public transport operators registered.

Wike also mentioned that the government has finalized plans to construct taxi and bus stations where people can access services from registered and identifiable operators, with construction expected to begin within a month, pending the Bureau of Public Procurement’s approval.

On his part, the Belgian Ambassador expressed interest in understanding the minister’s strategies for public transportation, seeking updates on the Abuja Light Rail project, and querying about the city’s policy on open grazing.

The Ambassador, Mr. Leenknegt, commended the progress in the FCT, especially appreciating the greenery and reduced traffic congestion. He indicated that the Belgian government was eager to explore partnerships in areas of shared interest.