The Nigerian House of Representatives has stepped down a fresh motion calling on airline operators to compensate passengers for flight cancellations and delays.

The motion, presented by Honourable Chinedu Emeka Martins (Imo State), was stepped down by the House after deliberation by several lawmakers during Wednesday’s plenary.

The motion paper, seen by Nairametrics, noted the frequency and severity of flight delays in the aviation sector in Nigeria, which are causing disruption and distress to air travelers.

What Transpired at Plenary

During plenary, virtually monitored by Nairametrics, Martins drew his colleagues’ attention to statistics published by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which indicate a persistently high level of delays and cancellations at Nigerian airports.

“NCAA’s latest report, published in July 2023, revealed that 55% of 18,288 domestic flights were delayed or cancelled between January and March 2023. A previous report from the same source, published in July 2022, showed that 64% of 17,137 domestic flights were delayed or cancelled between April and June 2022,” he said.

He expressed concern that the continuous delays and cancellations could result in extra transportation expenses, missed appointments, lost revenue, and emotional stress for passengers.

He stressed that flight disruptions can disproportionately affect persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those with limited financial resources, posing unique challenges such as difficulties in obtaining assistance.

He added that “the aviation industry has been severely impacted by economic conditions, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and high fuel prices,” highlighting that relevant constitutional provisions require the government to protect the rights of its citizens, including the right to compensation in the event of a flight delay, while holding airlines accountable for any failure to meet their obligations.

He commended the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for introducing penalties for airlines that cancel or delay flights; however, he stressed that the penalties are inadequate to address the inconveniences experienced by affected passengers.

His motion sought the House’s leave to urge the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace to enforce refunds and compensation for passengers by airline operators in the event of flight delays or cancellations.

It also sought a mandate for the Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance.

However, one of the lawmakers, Honourable Kelechi Nwogu (Rivers State), reminded the House that three months ago, he moved the same motion, but it was referred to the House Committee on Aviation.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, queried the legal timeline for a motion that has been referred to a committee to be resubmitted on the floor by another lawmaker.

His position was that House rules stipulate a twelve-month timeline.

“We can only present a(same) motion after twelve months if no action is taken,” Abbas said.

Agreeing with the Speaker, Honourable Idris Ahmed (Plateau State) said that if there is a pending motion with its committee, things should be done thoroughly.

“It is expected that the committee should be charged to turn in their reports and not to come with another motion that can create confusion,” he said, stressing that if this is not done, the House may take a decision that could put lawmakers in conflict.

He stated that the proper procedure is for the Committee on Aviation to be allowed to conclude their work since there is no contention that a similar motion had been presented in the past.

“The position is clear. It (the motion) has been presented by someone in the past and it has been referred to the committee. So I think the best thing to do is to request the mover of this motion to kindly ask that we stand down this motion,” Abbas responded.

Subsequently, Martins stepped down his motion.

Abbas ruled that the motion is stepped down by the leave of the House.

What You Should Know

The development in the House comes after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Qatar Airways to pay an ex-lawmaker, Honourable Chukwuemeka Ujam, a refund of $3,000 and N4.8 million in exemplary damages and costs for canceling his business class flight to the United States.