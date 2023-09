Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, aiming to overturn the ruling of the election petition tribunal that upheld Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

The notice of appeal, consisting of 35 grounds, was submitted on Monday by Chris Uche, who serves as the lead counsel for Atiku.

This is a developing story …