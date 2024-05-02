Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Wednesday, signed the ‘Dig Once’ policy, setting forth clear guidelines for the installation of underground broadband technology infrastructure within the state.

The policy not only aims to safeguard road infrastructure but also seeks to enhance efficiency in related projects across the state.

Speaking in Umuahia during the ceremony, Otti emphasized that the policy would guide companies involved in excavation and cable laying, while helping them to avoid redundant efforts.

He noted that the Dig Once Policy would significantly reduce losses from damaged underground infrastructure and prevent disruptions in internet services.

“Additionally, the ‘Dig Once’ Policy will bring about drastic reduction in the needless losses arising from the destruction of underground cables and other infrastructure and prevent the subsequent disruption in internet services,” Otti said.

He further indicated that the policy is the product of strategic inter-ministerial collaboration directed by his office, with the active involvement of the State’s Ministries of Digital Economy and SMEs, Science and Technology, and Works.

More insights

Furthermore, Otti described the policy as an indication of the government’s firm commitment to capitalize on the endless opportunities in the world of high-speed internet and telecommunications services.

He expressed the government’s resolve to make high-speed internet widely accessible to individuals and businesses, thereby facilitating the adoption of smart enterprise initiatives, improved innovation, and expanded access to global markets.

Otti further said that the policy is also designed to support young people in Abia State who are embracing digital opportunities.

He highlighted that the policy will enhance high-speed internet access across the state and facilitate new possibilities for youths.

Whether firms are starting their own businesses or working remotely for companies around the globe, the improved internet infrastructure will provide the necessary support to help them achieve their aspirations. Governor Otti instructed telecom and utility companies, construction firms, and individuals involved in excavation along utility corridors to collaborate with the government to avoid breaching the policy’s provisions.

What you should know

The Federal Government introduced the Dig Once Policy to promote the installation of pre-built fiber conduits, enabling smooth nationwide broadband deployment.

Originally started during Isa Pantami’s term as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the policy targets a 70% broadband penetration in Nigeria by 2025.

Key aspects of the policy aim to streamline installation processes and cut costs, enhancing accessibility and efficiency of digital services nationwide.

Key aspects:

Providing shared infrastructure that benefits both existing internet service providers and new market entrants.

Minimizing disruptions from excavation and lowering barriers for Internet Service Providers.

Reducing the costs associated with broadband service deployment and maintenance.

Encouraging the joint installation of infrastructure to eliminate the need for future excavations.

Establishing a unified and affordable pricing structure for Right of Ways across Nigeria,