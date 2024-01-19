Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has listed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former CBN governor Khaleefa Sanusi II and 17 other prominent people as members of his newly inaugurated Global Economy Council.

The governor who announced on Thursday, January 18 2024 during the inauguration of the economic council stated that the team aimed at building Abia into a self-sustaining economic hub.

He also highlighted that five members, drawn from the State Executive Council, will represent the government on the Advisory Council.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was two-time former minister of finance at the federal level is currently the Director General of the World Trade Organization.

Other members are Mr. Victor Onyenkpa, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu, Mr. Uche Orji, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, Mr. Chika Nwobi, Dr. Olugbenga Adesida, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Mazi Clement Owunna, Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor, Mr. George Agu, and Mazi Uzo Nwankwo, Mr Chinedu Azodoh, while also making the list are Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Dr. Benedict Oramah as Honourary Advisors.

More on the Appointments

In addition, the governor also designated five members from the State Executive Council to act as government representatives on the Advisory Council.

They include the Governor; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna; Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Kingsley Anosike; Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Michael Akpara; and Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu.

What the Governor Said

Speaking at the inauguration, Otti outlined the long-standing issues of economic neglect and fragility in the state, attributing them to economic sabotage. He conveyed optimism about the new government, framing it as the beginning of a new chapter.

“As a government, we do not know it all and that is why we are seeking guidance from those who know,” assuring them that the council will work with the state government to see how to impact long-term economic prospects in the state and to turn the state into a robust major player in world economic dawn.

“This day marks the beginning of a new era and we shall never look back.

“Our programmes are already re-positioning and rebuilding Abia State as the economic pride of Nigeria. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that its economic development strategy is founded not only on a thorough understanding of the local economic environment but also on the dynamics of the emerging forces now shaping the future of the global economy.

“The newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various sectors, enhancing the diversity and dynamism of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council. Their collective knowledge will play a pivotal role in shaping policies that drive innovation, attract investments, form solid partnerships, and ensure the overall economic resilience of our great state”.