The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new long-term residency program known as ‘Blue Residency’, which offers 10-year visas to individuals recognized for their contributions and efforts towards environmental protection.

This also includes sustainability efforts both within and beyond the UAE.

The country launched this residency scheme as part of its initiatives to designate 2024 as the year of sustainability.

The emphasis on sustainability was carried over into 2024 following a year marked by environmental themes, during which residents were encouraged to engage in sustainable practices.

About the Blue Residency program

The Blue Residency will be awarded to advocates of environmental initiatives, such as members of international firms, organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs); recipients of global awards; and notable activists and researchers dedicated to environmental causes.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply via the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

Additionally, relevant entities are authorized to nominate individuals for this long-term residency.

What they said

According to the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,

“The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment”.

The GMD of the recruitment agency named Mackenzie Jones, David Mackenzie, admitted to the continued success of UAE’s 10-year visa program.

“The biggest benefit [of a ten-year visa] is that it has made it possible to live here without needing to be under the sponsorship of a company. It gives you so much freedom.”

The announcement of a blue visa for contributions to protecting the environment has been groundbreaking, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“The blue residency visa aims to attract global environmental leaders to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic and social development,” said Dr Al Jaber. “It underscores the nation’s dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create impactful solutions. “With a forward-thinking approach, these solutions will address climate challenges and transform them into opportunities for a brighter future for humanity and our planet,” he said.

Dr Al Jaber also said the blue visa is in line with the legacy created by the Cop28 conference, the UN climate change summit that took place in Dubai last year.

“The conference was a paradigm shift, showcasing the UAE’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, international co-operation, and developing a united global approach to the challenges of climate change. “This visa will build on that good work and will help further establish the UAE as a front-runner in the development of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that can help address climate change,” he said.

Previous visa programs under the UAE

In 2019, the UAE introduced a 10-year residency program known as Golden Visas for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, exceptional students and graduates, and pioneers in humanitarian fields, among others.

Three years later, the country launched a five-year residency program named Green Visas, targeting skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs.