President Bola Tinubu has appointed a fresh leadership cadre for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

According to an announcement from the President’s Media and Publicity Special Adviser, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the newly appointed team includes Gbenga Alade as the Managing Director/CEO, with Aminu Ismail, Adeshola Lamidi, and Lucky Adaghe serving as Executive Directors.

“The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy”

This aligns with the government’s resolve to cleanse the country’s financial landscape to optimize value.

About AMCON

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) came into existence on July 19, 2010, following the enactment of the AMCON Act by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Its primary purpose is to serve as a critical instrument for stabilizing and rejuvenating the financial system.

This is achieved through the effective resolution of the non-performing loan assets within Nigeria’s banking sector.