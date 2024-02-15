President Bola Tinubu has appointed Oyetunde Ojo as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), alongside 4 Eexecutive Ddirectors.

The president also appointed Mr Shehu Osiris as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), alongside 3 executive directors.

This followed Tinubu’s approval of the reconstitution of the executive management teams of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.

This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu approves leadership changes in the housing and urban development sector,’ issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Ngelale said that the appointments are part of a holistic approach to repositioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerian families nationwide.

The leadership team approved by the president

The executive management team approved by the president for the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) include;

Managing Director / CEO — Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo

Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts) — Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan

Executive Director (Business Development) — Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi

Executive Director (Project Implementation) — Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye

Executive Director (Estate Services) — Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok

Also, the executive management team for the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) include;

Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi

Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services) — Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan

Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services) — Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu

According to the statement, the new FHA MD, Ojo, is a former Member of the House of Representatives with over a decade of work experience in the housing and hospitality industries.

He holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom.

It also stated that the new FMBN MD, Osidi, is a banker with over 30 years of work experience, including 13 years of experience in mortgage banking.

He is an alumnus of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government as well as the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Housing Finance.

The statement also added,

“In view of President Bola Tinubu’s historic approval of the establishment of Building Materials Hubs across all six of the nation’s geo-political zones; financing and establishment of a National Social Housing Fund for low income and vulnerable groups, and land reforms to collaboratively streamline access to land across all states and unlock nearly $300 billion of dead capital in the sector, his expectations are high that the above-named appointees will hit the ground running in the delivery of affordable housing for millions of Nigerians in need, while providing millions of new job opportunities for Nigeria’s talented youth population presently searching for work.’’