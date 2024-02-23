President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new people, Abraham Oshadami and Rimini Makama as Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Oshadami is designated as the Executive Commissioner, of Technical Services, while Makama will be in charge of Stakeholder Management at the Commission.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement announcing the reconstitution of the management of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

According to the statement, the president also appointed Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi as President/CEO, of Digital Bridge Institute.

Other Agencies

The President also made new appointments to the management of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

Abiodun Attah was appointed as Executive Director of Technical Services, Aisha Abdullahi as Executive Director of Finance & Administration, and Jaiyeola Awokoya as Executive Director of Marketing & Business Development.

Ngelale added that a new management team for Galaxy Backbone was limited. These include Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju as Managing Director/CEO and Mohammed Sani Ibrahim as Executive Director of Finance & Corporate Services.

Others are Olusegun Olulade Executive Director of Customer Centricity & Marketing and Olumbe Akinkugbe Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services.

“With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation,” he said.

What you should know

The Governing body of the Nigerian Communications Commission consists of a board of nine Commissioners; made up of six Non-executive members, including the Chairman – representing each of the six Geopolitical Zones of Nigeria – and three Executive members, including the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive and two Executive Commissioners.

Before his elevation to the position of Executive Commissioner, was the head of spectrum database management at the NCC.

Before that, Oshadami was head of the information technology department, NCC, from 2016 to 2021 when he was reassigned to the Spectrum administration department, in keeping with the commission’s strategic realignment.

Makama was at Microsoft as Government Affairs Director for MEA Emerging Markets from 2016 to 2023. In that capacity, she was instrumental in creating a policy landscape that facilitated the adoption of public cloud technology by the public sector in various markets across MEA.

Her central role in defining a digital transformation framework for governments, placing Microsoft solutions at the forefront of public sector technology, stands out as a key achievement.

At NCC Oshadami will be replacing Engr. Ubale Maska, who was the Executive Commissioner (Technical Services) until yesterday.

Makama is also replacing Mr. Adeleke Adewolu who was the Executive Commissioner of Stakeholder Management until the latest appointments.