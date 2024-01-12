President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of 11 new chief executive officers (CEOs) in the Art, Culture and Creative Economy Sector.

This was contained in a statement by the President Spokesperson on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja.

The President directed the appointees to fulfil their responsibilities with utmost professionalism, diligence, and patriotism, aiming to enhance the vibrancy and strength of the creative sector.

Outlining the names of the appointees in the sector, Ngelale noted,

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy:

Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre

Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art

Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

Ali Nuhu — Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

“The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.”