Data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that the country’s teledensity dropped 115.63% in August 2023 to 102.97% in November 2023.

This came as the Commission adjusted the metrics upward to reflect the latest population growth figures and align with international best practices.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, Mr Reuben Muoka, the adjustment which is reflected in the telecom industry statistical reports of September, October, and November 2023 is predicated upon the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC)’s projection of Nigeria’s population at 216.7 million, as of 2022, replacing the previously used 2017 projection of 190 million people.

Teledensity is an index prescribed by the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, for the measurement of telephone penetration in a population by a factor of one line per 100 individuals in the population.

Industry data

Providing additional data on the industry’s performance between September and November 2023, the NCC in the statement said:

“ With the consequential adjustment, which is in line with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s calculation of teledensity, the nation’s teledensity dropped from 115.63% to 102.30% in September, while Broadband penetration witnessed a similar drop from 45.47% to 40.85% in the same month.

However, the active voice subscription statistics witnessed a marginal growth from 220 .3 million to 221 . 7 million as of September 2023. In addition, Internet subscriptions also enjoyed a marginal growth, from 159 million i n August 2023 to 160 .1 million in September 2023.

“ In October 2023 the industry also experienced a 0.19% growth in Active Voice subscriptions while teledensity stood at 102.49% with Internet subscriptions increasing by 0.60% compared to September 2023.

“ In November of the same year, the industry also experienced a 0.46% growth in Active Voice subscriptions. Teledensity stood at 102.97% with a 0.57% increase in Internet subscriptions compared to October 2023. ”

What you should know

The adjustment by the Commission is consistent with Section 89 Subsection 3(d) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA 2003), in which the Commission is mandated to monitor and report on the state of the Nigerian telecommunications industry, provide statistical analysis and identify industry trends concerning services, tariffs, operators, technology, subscribers, and issues of competition.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, affirmed the nation’s telecom statistical adjustment process as an appropriate step to maintain the integrity of data about the Nigerian telecom industry as collected, collated, and published by the Commission.

He noted that this will also ensure the accurate measurement of the Commission’s progress towards attaining increased broadband penetration rates, improved quality of service, and increased population coverage, among other targets set out in the Strategic Plan for the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

He also said such data provides information for the International Telecommunications Union to which Nigeria belongs, other development agencies, operators, investors, multilateral agencies, and the public.