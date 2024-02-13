President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours upon each member of the Super Eagles team that secured the silver medal in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON2023).

In a ceremony held at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, Tinubu adorned each team member with Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) lapel pins, as contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Highlighting the team’s unity and discipline displayed during the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, President Tinubu underscored diversity as a key source of strength.

”It is a great honour for me to receive you, our Super Eagles. As a team, you taught us lessons on resilience, togetherness, diversity, and excitement in competitive games.

”You started the tournament as if Nigeria would not assert itself, but you progressed to the finals. Through all the challenges and dealing with great humidity in the host country, you left your clubs and honored your country. You gave us great excitement.

”You were determined. We salute your resilience. You lifted our spirits, and you made us proud. You made us smile as Nigerians.

”It is not easy to absorb a loss, particularly when the expectations are high. But you have demonstrated sportsmanship, resilience, and teamship throughout the entire tournament. That is what AFCON stands for, the unity and resilience of the continent. You have done a great job, and I am very proud of you,” the President stated.

Additionally, in recognition of their achievements, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, distributed land allocation forms to each member of the Super Eagles, complementing the national awards received by the football team players.

President Tinubu reiterated his dedication to enhancing sports and youth development, pledging to attract more private sector investments into the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Vice-Captain Mr. William Troost-Ekong expressed determination to surpass their past successes by aiming for gold in the next competition.

”We are very grateful for your support during our time in Ivory Coast. We did our best until the final. I wish that we were here carrying the trophy for you.

”In 2019, I was here with a bronze medal. Now we are here with a silver medal. I have two gold-medal winners beside me here and all we can promise is that we will continue to work hard, and the next time we meet, hopefully next year, we will be bringing home a gold medal,” Ekong said.