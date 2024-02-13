The Gage Company, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is thrilled to announce the upcoming NITDA Co-Create West Africa Tech Exhibition, scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, February 28th and 29th, 2024, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites.

This groundbreaking expo is made possible through partnerships with leading industry players in government, technology, media, entertainment, and beyond.

The NITDA Co-Create West Africa Tech Exhibition will feature thought-provoking panel sessions and masterclasses led by esteemed speakers, including Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Nigeria’s Communication Commissions; Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA; Osita Oparaugo, Founder of GetBundi; Tosin Faniro-Dada, Partner at Breega; and Dr. Ayotunde Coker, Chairman of the Africa Data Centres Association, among others. Register for this expo by clicking here

Attendees can expect an immersive experience covering over 12 diverse content tracks, including Fintech, ClimateTech, Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Startup Cultivators, Policy Arena, EntertainmentTech, Cybersecurity, FAT Sessions, Gage Awards Ceremony, Corporate Innovators Summit, and 5G.

Under the theme “Evolve,” this expo will showcase the latest innovations and trends across various sectors, including Fintech, Greentech, Adtech, Edtech, Healthtech, Insurtech, Logistics and Supply, and Content and Media.

The highlight of the two-day exhibition will be the Gage Awards Ceremony, designed to recognize and celebrate technology and digital innovators in the West African space.

With voting for the 25 categories already concluded on January 15th, 2024, anticipation is high for this prestigious expo.

Mr. Anorh, CEO of Gage Digital Company, expressed his excitement, stating, “The Nigerian tech space is teeming with exciting innovations, attracting global interest.

This expo is a testament to the youthful vibrancy and ingenuity of Nigerians. We are committed to showcasing excellence and inspiring future tech innovators.”

Supported by the Nigerian Communications Commission and NITDA, the Gage Awards serve as a platform to promote and celebrate digital personalities and brands in Nigeria and Africa.

For more information about the expo and booth sales, please contact Davies at 08141565615 or email info@thegagecompany.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience at the NITDA Co-Create West Africa Tech Exhibition.