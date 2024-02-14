The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates which was conducted between 27 October and 20 December 2023.

The examination body revealed this through a statement seen by Nairametrics signed by Moyosore Adesina, the Acting Head of its Public Affairs Department.

Candidate numbers

The statement indicates that a total of 85,600 candidates registered for the examination, with 80,904 sitting for it across 568 centres nationwide. Among the candidates who sat for the examination, WAEC reported that 39,790, accounting for 49.18%, were males, while 41,114, constituting 50.82%, were females.

Result statistics

According to WAEC, in the examination, a total of 78,419 candidates, representing 96.93% have their results fully processed and released while 2,485 candidates, representing 3.07% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

WAEC, however, said, “Efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, soon.”

Pass rate

Therefore, out of the candidates who took the examination, WAEC observed that only 35,830 candidates, constituting 44.29%, obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The examination body stated that among the 35,830 candidates who achieved credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, a total of 17,631, accounting for 49.21%, were male candidates, while 18,199, making up 50.79%, were female candidates.

Additionally, WAEC noted that the number of candidates who obtained credits in five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics is 46,267, representing 57.19%.

Candidates with special needs

WAEC said out of the 80,904 candidates who sat the examinations, a total of 211 were with varying degrees of special needs, noting that 33 were visually challenged; 21 had impaired hearing and 30 were Albinos.

Meanwhile, WAEC stated that 7,192 candidates, accounting for 8.89% of the total number of candidates who took the examination, are being withheld due to alleged infractions.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration. Thereafter, the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates, ” the examination body said.