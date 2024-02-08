The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed that the recent ban on the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small-volume PET and glass bottles below 200mls was a collective decision.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Thursday in Abuja, she highlighted that the decision to implement the ban was a recommendation from a committee comprising representatives from various key stakeholders.

These include the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), alongside industry representatives like the Association of Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN).

The collective decision

Prof. Adeyeye clarified that the ban was not a sudden move, but part of a five-year phase-out plan initiated in January 2019 and concluded on January 31, 2024.

The extended timeline provided to industry stakeholders aimed at ensuring a smooth transition and compliance.

She emphasized the specific focus of the ban, stating, “For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to emphasize that the ban only affects alcoholic beverages in sachets and small volume PET and glass bottles below 200mls. Other presentations of alcoholic beverages are not affected by the ban.”

The primary motive behind the ban, according to Adeyeye, is the accessibility, affordability, and portability of high-content alcohol in sachets and small-volume PET and glass bottles below 200mls.

The decision is rooted in safeguarding the health of under-aged individuals, vulnerable children, and the broader society, considering the potential negative health consequences associated with these formats.

She further noted that the ban aligns with NAFDAC’s commitment to prioritizing the health of Nigerians, and it aims to address the rising challenges related to harmful alcohol consumption.

Prof. Adeyeye appealed for continued support, cooperation, and collaboration from the Nigerian populace in ensuring the success of measures aimed at safeguarding the nation’s health.

The ban, she reiterated, is a crucial step in curbing the harmful effects of alcohol and promoting the overall well-being of the population.

What you should know

NAFDAC implanted a ban on alcoholic beverages in small sachets and bottles below 200ml effective January 31, 2024.

Health experts in Nigeria have praised the ban calling it a step in the right direction, stating that the access and affordability of these beverages enhanced drug abuse.

However, members of the House of Representatives have probed the decision stating that it negatively impacts the Nigerian economy, particularly job losses.