The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public notification regarding the recall of Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion by the European Union (EU) Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX).

This action comes as the product fails to comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation due to its high concentration of Kojic Acid, which surpasses the allowable maximum concentration of one percent.

This conclusion was drawn by the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS).

The presence of a high concentration of Kojic Acid raises concerns regarding potential endocrine-disrupting properties associated with its usage.

Product details

Nairametrics reports that the average cost of Caro White skin lightening lotion in Nigeria stands at N8000. The details of the products are as follows:

While the product is not listed in the NAFDAC database, the body advises importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance regarding the product.

It recommended careful authentication of the product and assessment of its physical condition.

It says healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to promptly report any adverse events experienced through the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office. Reports can be submitted via email at pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, through the E-reporting platforms accessible at www.nafdac.gov.ng, or via the Med-safety application.

What you should know

On the 7th of July 2023, following an analysis, the five of the United Kingdom stores discovered that Caro White Intensive Care Lightening Beauty Cream, sold via eBay, posed a serious chemical risk to consumers.

The cream was found to contain 422mg/kg (0.042% w/w) clobetasol propionate, a substance prohibited in cosmetic products.

Additionally, hydroquinone, another prohibited ingredient, was found in the product, which was not listed on the box. The product also lacked proper labelling and markings.

The hazardous discovery prompted corrective action, leading eBay to promptly remove the listing from its online marketplace.

Owners of the products were strongly advised to discontinue its usage immediately.

The details of the recalled brand in the UK includes:

Type: Cosmetics – Skin Lightening Cream

Brand: Caro White

Barcode: 6181100531008

Country of Origin: Côte d’Ivoire

Product Description: The product was comprised of a card box containing a tube of orange cream. The box was marked with the following details: Caro white, Lightening Beauty Cream, With carrot oil, 30ml, Dream Cosmetics, 23 BP 4757, Abidjan 23, CI. The tube also bore the same markings.