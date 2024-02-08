While many believe that locally-made food products are only for the citizens, Adelota Nola is changing the story. With A.R.N Foods Limited, he is rewriting the narrative of Nigerian agriculture on the global stage.

This is a story of passion, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, as A.R.N Foods breaks borders and opens up new frontiers in international agricultural trade.

Nola envisions a world where Nigerian agricultural products are celebrated worldwide.

“Our journey began with a simple belief – that the quality of Nigerian agriculture could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world,” says Nola. This belief has fueled the company’s mission to take Nigerian-grown products to international markets.

While the world grapples with complex trade dynamics and stringent quality standards, A.R.N Foods has risen to the challenge.

Their commitment to excellence has resulted in a product portfolio that not only meets but often exceeds international standards.

From the lush farmlands of Nigeria to the dining tables of far-flung nations, A.R.N Foods is making its mark.

The company’s success story is not just about export figures but the impact it has had on changing perceptions.

Nigerian rice, once considered a domestic staple, is now gaining recognition on the international culinary stage. A.R.N Foods’ rice, nurtured with care and precision, is winning the hearts and taste buds of consumers across borders.

Nola proudly states,

“We’ve shattered the myth that Nigerian agricultural products are only for local consumption. Our journey in international trade has not only opened new avenues for growth but has also put Nigerian agriculture on the global map.”

The journey has been far from easy, but A.R.N Foods’ determination to overcome challenges has been unwavering.

They have forged strategic partnerships with global distributors, navigated complex trade regulations, and invested in state-of-the-art quality control measures.

The result? A.R.N Foods is now synonymous with quality and reliability in the international agricultural market.

A.R.N Foods Limited, led by Adetola Nola, is not just a company; it’s a symbol of Nigerian agricultural excellence on the global stage.

Their journey in international trade showcases the potential of Nigerian agriculture and proves that with dedication and innovation, borders can indeed be broken, and a nation’s produce can find its place in the world.