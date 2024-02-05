The NGX started this week on a bearish note, as the All-Share Index declined by 0.73% to close at 103,659.81 points, down by 761.42 from last Friday’s 104,421.23 points.

The market breadth was slightly negative as there were 27 gainers against 28 losers.

Some of the big stocks lost heavily, such as MTN Nigeria which recorded a 5.52% loss, Access Holdings with a 3.7% decline, and Transcorp with a 4.22% loss.

There was a N440 billion decline in equities as market cap declined to N56.72 trillion, from last Friday’s N57.16 trillion.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 10.8% decline to 841.55 million units from last Friday’s 943.51 million units. Concerning value, there was a 17.7% decline in trading value to N19.33 billion from Friday’s N23.48 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 103,659.81 points

% Day Change: -0.73%

Day’s Lowest: 103,648.33 points

Day’s Highest: 104,964.59 points

% YTD: +38.63%

Market Cap: N56.72 trillion

Volume Traded: 841.55 million units

Value Traded: N19.33 billion

Top Gainers

CADBURY: +10.00% to close at N22.00

MAYBAKER: +10.00% to close at N6.93

MEYER: +10.00% to close at N4.73

CORNERST: +10.00% to close at N2.09

DAARCOMM: +10.00 to close at N0.77

SOVRENINS: +9.80% to close at N0.56

Top Losers

ABBEYBDS: -9.70% to close at N2.70

LIVESTOCK: -9.66% to close at N1.87

FIDELITYBK: -9.38% to close at N11.60

JAIZBANK: -7.93% to close at N2.67

MTNN: -5.52% to close at N274.00

TRANSCORP: -4.22% to close at N14.75

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, FBNH (-0.76%) led with 332.30 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (-4.22%) with 49.97 million units, OANDO (-0.36%) with 43.51 million units, UBA (-2.86%) with 34.73 million units, and NB (-2.56%) with 29.75 million units.

In terms of trading value, FBNH (-0.76%) led with N8.95 billion, followed by NB (-2.56%) with N1.13 billion, GEREGU (+8.26%) with N979.51 million, UBA (-2.86%) with N951.33 million, and TRANSCORP (-4.22%) with N812.13 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was mixed for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as GEREGU (+8.26%) recorded a price gain. While MTNN (-5.52%), GTCO (-2.53%), and ZENITHBANK (-2.03%) recorded price losses. Other members of the category, AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded no price movements.

Trading sentiments was negative for tier-1 banks as FBNH (-0.76%), UBA (-2.86%), and ACCESSCORP (-3.7%) recorded price losses.