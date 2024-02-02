The Board of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has confirmed the appointment of Adenike Aboderin as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from the 1st of February 2024.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

The appointment followed the completion tenure of Mr. Basil Agboarumi as the Managing Director of the company.

Profile of Adenike Aboderin

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Jesusyemisi Odeyemi, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin who is taking over from Basil Agboarumi due to the completion of his tenure is a seasoned finance professional with many years of Executive Leadership, Financial, and Management experience in both Private and Public Sectors.

Her skills include policy/strategy formulation, financial advisory, oil & gas, infrastructural, marine and transport development, business/risk management, and public policy.

She has held many Senior Executive Management positions in both the Public and Private sectors and until December 2023, she was the Director of Finance and Accounts at, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) where she managed the finance, accounts, credit control and budget directorate of the organization.

In the Public sector, she worked as the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ogun State on Trade and Investments and also oversaw the state’s Economic Planning Department between 2011 and 2014.

Mrs. Aboderin has huge interests in Manufacturing, Transportation, Investments, and Social Development.

In 2015, she had the responsibility of being the Chairman Sub – the Committee on Social Issues of the Presidential Transition Committee Prior to her public service engagements, she held different senior management positions at Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Limited), Citibank Nigeria, Premium Securities Limited and Commerce Bank, in a banking career that spanned over 20 years.

In Banking and Financial Advisory, she led various teams and groups in the following sectors of the economy – Trading, Investment, Manufacturing, Commodities, Marine, Oil & Gas, Transport, and Steel.

She was also a Consulting Partner at Novateur Consulting Limited, a financial advisory firm, and has held positions on various boards. Mrs. Aboderin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos.

She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB); a Fellow of, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA), and an AMPAP Certified International Airport Professional (IAP).

She has attended postgraduate courses in Global Strategic Management (GSM) at the Harvard Business School, an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at the Lagos Business School, and several other courses covering Trade, investment, Energy and Infrastructure Financing, Credit, Risk, Treasury, Transaction Banking, Operations, Sales and Marketing. She is presently pursuing another Master’s degree in Sustainable Development from the University of Sussex, UK.

She is a motivator with high proficiency in business and transportation, marine, energy management, policy formulation, and strategic thinking.

She is passionate about industrialization and job creation and continuously strives to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s development, social, and unemployment issues.