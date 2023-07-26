Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc released its 2023 Q2 unaudited results showing pre-tax profits surged by 215.60% to N1.38 billion.

A cursory review of the result reveals the company generates revenue primarily from foreign and domestic handling, cargo handling and equipment rental. Other sources of revenue include rental income from investment properties.

The company recorded a revenue of N4.07 billion in Q2 2023 which is a 30.58% increase from N3.12 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

The pre-tax profit of N1.38 billion was boosted by an increase in foreign exchange gain as the company gained N607.16 million in finance income this quarter as against N5.23 million recorded in the same period last year.

Here are key highlights from the Q2 Earnings