The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is inviting PhD students, researchers and professors for a fellowship program to lead international efforts to defeat hunger and achieve food security for all.

The Fellowship program will align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and FAO’s Strategic Framework to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and better life, leaving no one behind.

Nairametrics learns that the Fellows Programme is designed to attract fellows, who are willing to fulfil their specialized learning objectives and, at the same time, contribute their technical expertise and knowledge through time-bound arrangements with FAO.

Who is needed for the program?

Graduate or post-graduate degree (Master’s or PhD) or be enrolled in a PhD programme in a “bona fide” educational institution at the time of application or recent graduate.

FAO only considers higher educational qualifications obtained from an institution accredited/recognized in the World Higher Education Database (WHED), a list updated by the International Association of Universities (IAU)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The list can be accessed here

Candidates should have at least two years of relevant working or research experience in one of the fields of the Organization

Working knowledge of at least one FAO language (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian or Spanish). Knowledge of a second FAO language will be considered an asset.

Be a National of an FAO member country (Nigeria is included)

Candidates should be able to adapt to an international multicultural environment and have good communication skills.

How to apply

Apply here before the 25 th of August, 2024 deadline

of August, 2024 deadline The profile should be accurate, and complete and should include employment records, academic qualifications, and language skills.

Candidates are requested to attach a research proposal, evidence of attendance in a recognized university or a copy of academic qualifications to the online profile.

Candidates who are not selected before the closing date and wish to be continuously considered for an assignment are requested to re-apply.