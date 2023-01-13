The Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Mr Basil Agboarumi, has called on the Nigerian government to grant duty waivers to ground handling companies operating in the country’s airports.

Agboarumi, who made the call on Thursday at a forum in Lagos, argued that the waiver will go a long way to ameliorate the harsh economic conditions companies in the aviation industry are facing.

Need for duty waivers: According to him, what the company pays to clear imported operational equipment at the port is killing its business. He said:

“ We felt that no matter what the government is doing for the airlines, ground handling should be included and benefit from it too.

“We believe that what should be done is that the same kind of waivers that the airlines are enjoying should also be extended to us to make life easier for us

“The authorities should encourage us the same way as the airline operators, we are in the same industry and without us, the airline can go into the Sky.

“Government gives waivers to the airlines on spare parts and other things, we want them to give the same thing to us for our equipment. With waivers on clearing spare parts, it will do a lot for us”.

A dearth of infrastructure: He also lamented that most of the companies provide their infrastructure to stay in business amidst inflationary pressure and instability in the forex.

“We have generators that power our light and we have cool room for pharmaceutical products. We have to be on power for 24 hours,” he said.

Agboarumi added that listing on the Nigerian stock market has helped or tailored the company to do business in line with international best practices.

“ Our Company’s priority is to continue to be disciplined in terms of the way we do our businesses, continue to strive to ensure that we meet the expectation of our shareholders and also ensure a good business relationship with our customers.

“ Our expectation is to ensure continuous growth in the bottom line of the business, we will ensure to work in line with best practices in the aviation industry. Get the kind of investment that will ensure we continue to contribute our quota to the nation’s economy.”