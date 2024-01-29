The Lagos State Government has revealed that the proposed 37km Fourth Mainland Bridge will traverse 5 local government areas in the state.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, while speaking at a recent interview programme aired on a Radio Station, City FM 105.1.

Omotosho said the Fourth Mainland Bridge, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had confirmed that the ground-breaking ceremony would take place in April 2024, is very dear to the Governor’s heart.

According to him, for Mr. Governor to have gone to the Lagos West Town Hall meeting to talk about the Fourth Mainland Bridge project, means that he is confident that everything about the project is on course and will soon commence.

Contractors, finances already in place

The commissioner said, “ We operate in a human environment and if there is a need for us to shift the goalpost, Lagosians will know the reasons. For now, there is no reason to believe that the goalpost can be shifted. The contractors have been selected and the finances are in place. So, if we are talking about ground-breaking, that means we have done almost everything required to start the project.

‘’All affairs of men are governed by spiritual forces as human inputs are concerned, nevertheless, Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible so that we can meet the schedule for the commencement of the project.’’

When asked if the chosen contractor for the project remains the Chinese company, CCECC, Omotoso affirmed that the Construction Company is competent and can handle the project. He added that for a project of that magnitude, as the Fourth Mainland, it is necessary to ensure a big and capable construction company like the Chinese company, CCECC, is entrusted with the task.

Prices of properties in affected areas to increase

On the likely social and economic impact of the project, Omotoso explained the project will transverse about 5 local government areas viz-a-viz Eti-Osa, Ibeju Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe to Obafemi Owode local government in Ogun State.

The 37km road is going to pass through all the aforementioned places with the crossing route around Redeemed Camp on Lagos Ibadan Expressway. It is going to be like the United Kingdom M25, so it is all about social impact.

He said, “Aside from the fact that it is going to be a relief for other bridges by decongesting them and the loads they carry. The prices of property in the aforementioned areas are going to increase and since about 15000 people are going to be working on this bridge, it is going to create employment for our people especially our young engineers who may not have seen this type of project being built before.’’

Speaking on rehabilitation of damaged roads across the state, the Commissioner averred that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation is working on Lagos roads, stressing that there are about 9040 roads in Lagos so there’s no way any government can fix all of these roads in one day.

He said, “As I speak with you now, PWC is working day and night. If you go online, you will find the list of roads that have been done, the ones they’re presently doing and the ones they will do in the future. In the areas that we have not gotten to, we plead with the residents to be patient. Anytime from now, the Public Works Corporation will get to them.’’

What you should know

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu while delivering a keynote address at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall meeting on Thursday, January 25, disclosed that the construction of the long-awaited 37km Fourth Mainland Bridge will begin by the end of March or April.

Sanwo-Olu said that the bridge will be constructed in phases while promising landlords and tenants of structures demolished during the construction will be duly compensated.

We have reached the last point of the construction