Lagos takes major step towards delivery of Fourth Mainland Bridge
The Governor revealed that the proposed bridge has been well integrated into the overall Lagos Master Plan.
The Lagos State Government has taken a major step towards the realization of the Fourth Mainland Bridge by the hosting of the first stakeholders meeting on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction and launch of the Bridge’s logo.
Speaking at the meeting, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, described the event as a significant one in the joint effort to change the narrative of the socio-economic development of the State, through the provision of critical infrastructure for sustainable prosperity.
The Governor revealed that the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge has been well integrated into the overall Lagos Master Plan in relation to transportation infrastructure, adding that the project allows for the first time, direct access from the large suburb of Ikorodu to the Island and the Lekki Free Trade Zone area.
Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government reactivated the construction of the bridge in October 2019 with the development of a 6 step process that will lead to the selection of a suitable concessionaire in line with global best practices. He noted that the present administration has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the strategic project becomes a reality.
The Governor emphasized that the stakeholder-engagement and consultation on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment was a precursor to the third step, which will involve issuing a Request for Proposal to the six consortia for the presentation of their respective financial proposals and methodologies for carrying out the project.
According to him, “The stakeholders’ meeting was organised to open the project to further inputs, comments, ideas and observations for incorporation into the ongoing social and environmental impact assessment. We hope the meeting would boost the acceptability and implementation ratings of the 4th Mainland Bridge in line with global best practices”.
In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye stated that the meeting was another bold step by the present administration towards ensuring the buy-in of Lagosians into the government project and another fulfilment of the promise of Mr Governor to adopt inclusiveness as a tool for governance.
While giving assurances of his unalloyed support towards the project, the Minister for Works and Housing and former Governor of the State, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by Dr Adetunji Adeoye, commended Lagos for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, adding that the construction will create a lot of activities and job opportunities for residents.
The Minister of State for the Environment, represented by Mrs Oluwatoyin Agbenla, described the Fourth Mainland Bridge as an endearing project to the citizens, which will be executed with the highest levels of environmental sustainability.
Nairametrics, last month, reported that the Lagos State Government has shortlisted 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge. This followed the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year. The 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.
Lagos State said it will announce the selection of the next stage in due course, even as the RFQ will be given to the pre-qualified bidders.
The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into three sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.
The road crosses the Lagoon via a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge landing between Bayeku and Ijede villages, passing through Ikorodu-Epe expressway to further link Isawo Road and from there to Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
A major step towards the realisation of the Fourth Mainland Bridge was, today, taken by the State Government with the first stakeholders meeting on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction and launch of the Bridge's logo.
Lagos-Ibadan railway will be completed on or before January 2021 – Rotimi Amaechi
The Minister has assured Nigerians that the Lagos-Ibadan railway line will be completed in the next few months.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project will be completed on or before January 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Minister while speaking during an interview in Lagos.
"By December to January we should have completed the Lagos-Ibadan, then if we do there's need to decide vehicles that can go to Lagos and the capacity of such vehicles or trucks"- Minister for Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.
He explained that by December 2020, to the first or second week in January 2021, the project should have been completed.
As the road infrastructures would not last without the construction of functional rail lines, he emphasized that there would be a restriction on the type and capacity of vehicles that can ply the expressways in the country, so as to reduce destruction.
The restriction is needed to reduce traffic congestion, ensure the safety of people and property, and also the safety of the road infrastructures across the country.
“By December to the first or second week in January, we should have completed the Lagos-Ibadan. If we do, there would be need to decide what vehicles can go to Lagos, and the capacity of such vehicles or trucks, as this would reduce the destruction that has happened on our roads,” Amaechi said.
He added that in a bid to make this a reality, the railway would be put to use, as cargoes from Apapa Seaport will be transferred to Ibadan via the railway.
While the Ibadan-Kano rail project is under construction, the expressway would be used to convey cargoes, pending the completion of the railway, which should be completed between 2-3 years.
Amaechi stressed the need to ramp-up the construction of the railways to ease the burden off the expressways, he said doing so will help to ward off the destruction on the infrastructure, caused by trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.
As tankers are plying the road infrastructures with excess cargoes, He reiterated that the best way is to move all the cargoes to the rail tracks.
Mr. Rotimi Amaechi advised more patience and understanding with the government, to allow them to complete the infrastructures and the myriads of projects the government is working on.
NSE set to host financial leaders at upcoming webinar
The NSE will host stakeholders to discuss the impact of the pandemic as well as the future of the Nigerian financial market.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host financial industry leaders in an upcoming webinar slated for Thursday, 8 October 2020.
In a press release made available on the Exchange’s website and verified by Nairametrics, the event will be promulgated by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON, and the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda. In the same vein, the programme will be graced by a host of industry leaders, drawn from both the public and private sectors, to discuss emerging financial stability risks, the evolving public policy response, and long-term challenges for the financial system.
The theme of the programme is; “The Future of the Financial Services Industry Post COVID-19″, and it promises to bring together market stakeholders to share valuable experience in managing the impact of the pandemic, as well as discuss the future of the Nigerian financial market, with the goal of charting a route to a sustainable future.
Interested participants can register to attend at http://bit.ly/nse-financial-webinar.
Commenting on the rationale of the webinar, the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, noted that, “The world is facing unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering this, the global financial system remains an area of potential risk, with record levels of market volatility and growing concern around credit losses, and its attendant impact on overall asset quality, capital, and liquidity. Governments, regulators, and international organizations have moved rapidly to address the economic collapse and financial fallout, but questions remain around how policy should continue to evolve to preserve financial stability. With this webinar, we envision that the insights gathered will lead to actionable solutions, policies, and measures that can mitigate current and emerging financial stability risks.”
Important keynote speakers expected to grace the webinar include; Ms. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, CBN; Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, MD/CEO, Interswitch; Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Mr. Kunle Elebute, Managing Partner, KPMG Nigeria; Prof. Yinka David- West, Academic Director, Information Systems & Digital Transformation, Lagos Business School; Mr. Chinua Azubike, MD/CEO, InfraCredit; and Mr. Eric Idaihi, Partner/Co-Founder, Verod Capital.
Fitch Ratings: Nigeria clinches a stable ‘B’ Issuer Default Rating
Nigeria has been upgraded by Fitch Ratings in its recent Global Economic Outlook.
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
On the reason for the upgrade; information available on the firm’s website revealed that a decrease in the level of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the global pandemic on the Nigerian economy, increasing relative stability in oil prices, easing of global funding conditions, and domestic restrictions on movement have all played a key role in the new outlook.
The latest rating is based on some underlying assumptions such as; the report expects global economic trends to develop as outlined in Fitch’s most recent Global Economic Outlook, published 7 September 2020. The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022. In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
According to the report, Nigeria recorded an ESG score of 5 for both political stability and rule of law, institutional, and regulatory quality. The country also recorded an ESG score of 4 in both human rights and freedom and creditors’ rights.
Recall that the key evaluation criteria for Fitch ratings of either positive or negative are usually; external finances, macroeconomic policies, and public finance.
(READ MORE: Nigeria faces prolonged exchange rate crisis as oil prices remain stuck at $40)
On the external finance criterion, the report stated that; “Nigeria has navigated external liquidity pressures from the shock, through partial exchange rate adjustment combined with de facto capital flow management measures and foreign-currency (FC) restrictions, while disbursement of external official loans has supported the level of international reserves. Though external vulnerability persists from currency overvaluation and a possibly large FC demand backlog, this is adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating, in our view,”
In terms of monetary policy which is a subset of macroeconomic policies, the report highlighted that; “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to prioritize exchange rate stability over other policy goals, in Fitch’s view. A 6% depreciation in March of the Investor and Exporter (I&E) exchange rate, at which most FC transactions are carried out fell short of fully correcting the naira’s appreciation by about 35% in real terms, between mid-2016 and February 2020. Steep real appreciation has been driven by persistent double-digit inflation, which has offset gains from the devaluations in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, the CBN has achieved progress towards its stated goal of unifying the exchange rate, following a cumulative 19% two-step devaluation of the ‘official’ exchange rate, which is mostly used for the government’s and the oil sector’s FC transactions.”
On the fiscal policy and public earnings, the report added that; low fiscal revenues are a major credit weakness. GG receipts averaged 6.8% of GDP in 2015-2019, well below the current ‘B’ median of 22%. Revenues will benefit from the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has cumulatively cost the budget around 7% of 2019 GDP in 2016-2019.
The government has affirmed its firm commitment to this reform as well as its intention to continue phasing out costly electricity subsidies. However, the energy price reform faces strong opposition from labor unions, and the authorities have reinstated subsidies in the past, in response to social protests.