Lagos takes major step towards delivery of Fourth Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has taken a major step towards the realization of the Fourth Mainland Bridge by the hosting of the first stakeholders meeting on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction and launch of the Bridge’s logo.

Speaking at the meeting, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, described the event as a significant one in the joint effort to change the narrative of the socio-economic development of the State, through the provision of critical infrastructure for sustainable prosperity.

The Governor revealed that the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge has been well integrated into the overall Lagos Master Plan in relation to transportation infrastructure, adding that the project allows for the first time, direct access from the large suburb of Ikorodu to the Island and the Lekki Free Trade Zone area.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government reactivated the construction of the bridge in October 2019 with the development of a 6 step process that will lead to the selection of a suitable concessionaire in line with global best practices. He noted that the present administration has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the strategic project becomes a reality.

The Governor emphasized that the stakeholder-engagement and consultation on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment was a precursor to the third step, which will involve issuing a Request for Proposal to the six consortia for the presentation of their respective financial proposals and methodologies for carrying out the project.

According to him, “The stakeholders’ meeting was organised to open the project to further inputs, comments, ideas and observations for incorporation into the ongoing social and environmental impact assessment. We hope the meeting would boost the acceptability and implementation ratings of the 4th Mainland Bridge in line with global best practices”.

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye stated that the meeting was another bold step by the present administration towards ensuring the buy-in of Lagosians into the government project and another fulfilment of the promise of Mr Governor to adopt inclusiveness as a tool for governance.

While giving assurances of his unalloyed support towards the project, the Minister for Works and Housing and former Governor of the State, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by Dr Adetunji Adeoye, commended Lagos for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, adding that the construction will create a lot of activities and job opportunities for residents.

The Minister of State for the Environment, represented by Mrs Oluwatoyin Agbenla, described the Fourth Mainland Bridge as an endearing project to the citizens, which will be executed with the highest levels of environmental sustainability.

Nairametrics, last month, reported that the Lagos State Government has shortlisted 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge. This followed the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year. The 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.

Lagos State said it will announce the selection of the next stage in due course, even as the RFQ will be given to the pre-qualified bidders.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into three sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.

The road crosses the Lagoon via a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge landing between Bayeku and Ijede villages, passing through Ikorodu-Epe expressway to further link Isawo Road and from there to Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.