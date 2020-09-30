Stock Market
GTBank, Total, MTN Nigeria, push investors to gain N119 billion
The overall market capitalization size gained N119 billion to close today at N14.027 trillion.
Trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed in bullish for the third consecutive trading session on Wednesday. The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further by 0.85% to close at 26,837.42 points.
Similarly, the overall market capitalization size gained N119 billion to close today at N14.027 trillion.
- The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, including Total, MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Zenith Bank.
- A total volume of 322 million units of shares, valued at N4.03billion exchanged hands in 4,046 deals
STERLINGBANK was the most traded shares by volume at 83.6million units while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N443.3million.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was positive as 21 stocks advanced against 9 decliners. TOTAL (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart, while NB (-6.76%) finished the top loser.
- Sector Performance was mainly positive as four of the five indices recorded gains.
- NSE Banking Index: Advanced by 1.93%, lifted by FCMB (+4.29%), GUARANTY (+3.70%) and ZENITHBANK (+2.00%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Gained 1.40%, on buy interest in DANGCEM (+2.81%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by 0.94%, on TOTAL (+10.00%) price appreciation.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up marginally by 31%, saved by WAPIC (+5.71%) and CUSTODIAN (+4.00%)
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Down by -1.66%, on sell-offs in NB (-6.76%), PZ (-5.88%) and DANGSUGAR (-0.80%
Top gainers
- TOTAL up 10.00% to close at N96.8
- UACN up 9.45% to close at N6.95
- GUARANTY up 3.70% to close at N28.05
- DANGCEM up 2.81% to close at N142.9
- MTNN up 1.18% to close at N129
Top Losers
- UPL down 6.77% to close at N1.24
- NB down 6.76% to close at N49
- PZ down 5.88% to close at N4
- UBN down 2.91% to close at N5
- DANGSUGAR down 0.80% to close at N12.4
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run for a 3-day running streak amid selling pressures in crude oil and global equities.
- The recent affirmation by a global financial rating agency,(Fitch Ratings) has revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’ showing the worse seems to be over, as crude oil prices, Nigeria’s major earning is selling at a profitable price margin, coupled with the Foreign exchange restrictions on certain goods, have kept the nations foreign reserve fairly relatively stable.
- Also, significant buying pressures from blue-chip stocks which include Total, GTBank, MTN Nigeria, and Dangote cement kept the bullish momentum fired up on all cylinders
- In spite of the gains recorded in the past few weeks, Nairametrics envisages caution when choosing stocks to buy as the COVID-19 pandemic remain on major headlines around the world coupled with the rising cost of goods and services, dampening the morale of retail investors relatively.
Business
NSE set to host financial leaders at upcoming webinar
The NSE will host stakeholders to discuss the impact of the pandemic as well as the future of the Nigerian financial market.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host financial industry leaders in an upcoming webinar slated for Thursday, 8 October 2020.
In a press release made available on the Exchange’s website and verified by Nairametrics, the event will be promulgated by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON, and the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda. In the same vein, the programme will be graced by a host of industry leaders, drawn from both the public and private sectors, to discuss emerging financial stability risks, the evolving public policy response, and long-term challenges for the financial system.
The theme of the programme is; “The Future of the Financial Services Industry Post COVID-19″, and it promises to bring together market stakeholders to share valuable experience in managing the impact of the pandemic, as well as discuss the future of the Nigerian financial market, with the goal of charting a route to a sustainable future.
Interested participants can register to attend at http://bit.ly/nse-financial-webinar.
Commenting on the rationale of the webinar, the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, noted that, “The world is facing unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering this, the global financial system remains an area of potential risk, with record levels of market volatility and growing concern around credit losses, and its attendant impact on overall asset quality, capital, and liquidity. Governments, regulators, and international organizations have moved rapidly to address the economic collapse and financial fallout, but questions remain around how policy should continue to evolve to preserve financial stability. With this webinar, we envision that the insights gathered will lead to actionable solutions, policies, and measures that can mitigate current and emerging financial stability risks.”
Important keynote speakers expected to grace the webinar include; Ms. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, CBN; Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, MD/CEO, Interswitch; Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Mr. Kunle Elebute, Managing Partner, KPMG Nigeria; Prof. Yinka David- West, Academic Director, Information Systems & Digital Transformation, Lagos Business School; Mr. Chinua Azubike, MD/CEO, InfraCredit; and Mr. Eric Idaihi, Partner/Co-Founder, Verod Capital.
Market Views
Nigerian stocks recover COVID-19 losses
Nigerian stocks are profiting from a low interest rate environment.
The Nigerian stock market has clawed back COVID-19 losses, making back all the money lost during the pandemic.
The Nigerian All Share Index, which measures performance of the stock market in general terms, fell to as low as 21,300 points in March, the lowest since June 2012. It was 28,843 and 26,216 in January and February 2020 respectively. The drop was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a significant outflow of capital from Nigeria.
Investors dumped the stock market during March and April as uncertainty and fear of the pandemic triggered a lock down of the global economy. Market turmoil was also compounded by the crash in oil prices, triggering a significant outflow of capital in equities.
READ: Foreign investment inflow into banking sector falls by 95% in Q2 2020
Data from the Bureau of Statistics, reveals only $52.3 million on capital flowed into equities in the second quarter of the year, compared to $639.7 million in the first quarter and $496.8 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year.
The ensuing devaluation at the end of March 2020 spooked foreign investors; who also feared more devaluation was on its way, thus sealing any immediate hope of a return to the stock market in the second quarter of 2020.
However, since July, the stock market has inched higher in positive territory, ending the third quarter with consecutive gains in July, August, and September respectively. This was the first time since 2017 (second quarter) that Nigerian stocks will post gains in three consecutive months.
READ: Nigerian Stocks fire up on all cylinders, investors gain N173.62 billion
What are the drivers: Nigerian Stock Market has often been the bellwether for the economy, reacting way earlier than other markets, in gauging the direction of the economy.
- One of the major drivers for the stock market recovery, is the lack of investable assets available for most fund managers.
- Information from fund managers suggests most of the demand in stocks have been from local portfolio investors.
- Some fund managers who spoke to Nairametrics, revealed the low-interest rate environment means there is limited options where they can throw money into creating an opening for stocks.
- The Stock Exchange’s foreign portfolio investment report, also confirms this viewpoint. Out of the N1.2 trillion transactions in stocks this year, N731 billion was from domestic investors, the highest percentage contribution since 2010.
READ: MTN Nigeria records gain, investors profit up by N42 billion
Other factors
- Stocks have also been considered undervalued following the March sell-offs, as indicative in the high dividend yield. Dividend yield is the percentage return derived from dividend paid by companies, divided by the share price of the company.
- This year, we have seen dividend yield higher than risk-free investments like treasury bills.
- Another plausible reason for the positive stock performance is the better than expected performances of Banks, FCMGs, Telecommunications sector, and the Agriculture sector of the economy.
Headwinds: Despite the positive performance of stocks, trouble still lies ahead for most investors.
- The Nigerian economy is still in the doldrums with most companies counting losses.
- Banks have performed better than expected, but some naysayers expect year-end profits to be dampened by rising non-performing loans.
- Nigeria’s exchange rate crisis remains a major challenge for investors and the economy at larger, especially as it affects supply chains.
- Rising inflation triggered by devaluation, increased fuel, and electricity prices could lead to higher operating expenses and significantly higher input cost.
Finally, despite these headwinds, stocks remain one of the cheapest and most reliable forms of investing available in a low-interest rate environment. Those who choose the right stocks at the right time, stand to gain the most.
Coronavirus
President Trump tests positive to COVID-19, U.S Stock Futures down
US President, Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.
U.S. stock futures dropped lower on Friday after President Trump disclosed he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
President via his Twitter Feed said, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
READ: Investors flock to US dollar, as Gold, Bitcoin, Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs
Futures for the S&P 500 lost over 1% after such sensitive news was released to the public, expanding earlier losses, while U.S Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost about 0.15%.
What this means: The world’s most powerful political leader testing positive to the COVID-19 virus could trigger a new wave of market price swings across the spectrum as global investors get set for a hotly-contested presidential election in November.
READ: Reps to investigate alleged illegal withdrawal of $1.05 billion from NLNG account
Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQc1) also fell 01% in Asian trading.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.
READ: S&P 500 futures suffer longest run of losses since February
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi spoke on other fundamentals, moving U.S stock futures prices, by saying;
“US equities scratched out another gain overnight after recovering from intraday losses as the stalemate persist on fiscal stimulus negotiations. House Democrat Leader Pelosi indicated a House vote would proceed despite being “still far apart” from Republicans. And that House vote symbolizes the stalemate: without Republican agreement, it has no chance of passing the Senate but gives Democrats a platform for the Presidential election. Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly.”