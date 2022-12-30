The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public Private Partnerships (Office of PPP), has announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as the preferred bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

The revelation was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George, during a briefing at the PPP Office in Ikeja.

George said the Fourth Mainland Bridge (4MB) Project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, will comprise the construction and operation of a Greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h, including the development of adjacent real estates.

The bridge set to become the second largest in Africa

George pointed out that when completed, the Fourth Mainland Bridge would become the second longest in Africa with 3 toll plazas, 9 interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

He also stated that the bridge is expected to span about 37 kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

He said, “You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on 10th February 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage.’’

George explained that the Bids have now been evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder while the Messrs. MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, as the reserved bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

The Special Adviser restated that the Bridge will reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridges while opening new areas of the City for future developments.

For the records

Recall that George had a few weeks ago during a media briefing said that the state government would announce the preferred bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of 2022, from the shortlisted 3 bidders.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into 3 sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.

The bridge has experienced a couple of delays with the project clearly running behind schedule as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier said that the project will take off by the end of 2021.