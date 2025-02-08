The Lagos State Government has allocated funds for urban renewal and technical studies of the Fourth Mainland Bridge as part of its 2025 budget.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, who listed it among the key infrastructural development efforts to be implemented this year.

Speaking at the ministry’s Budget Analysis press conference held in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, George highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing critical infrastructure projects across the state, according to a statement from the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media and Publicity).

Beyond the 37km Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lagos State plans key 2025 projects, including completing Abule Egba and Ajah Bus Terminals, building the Iyana-Ipaja Bus Terminal and Opebi Link Bridge, upgrading the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe Expressway, and constructing the Lekki-Epe Airport and Omu Creek roads.

“He said the State Government will also work on the completion of the Abule Egba and Ajah Bus terminals (Bus Reform Initiative, BRI), the construction of the Iyana-Ipaja Bus terminals, construction of the Opebi Link Bridge to Maryland that will significantly improve travel time and alternative route options in the axis, rehabilitation and upgrading of the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe Expressway Project from Eleko T-Junction to Abraham Adesanya ( Phase II), construction of Lekki-Epe Airport Road and Omu Creek Road, as well as the urban renewal and technical studies on 4th Mainland Bridge,” the statement read in part.

George stated that Lagos’ 2025 budget prioritizes sustainable infrastructure, including roads, bridges, rail, and water transport. The proposed bridge, among the state’s largest projects, has undergone multiple feasibility studies. With funds allocated for technical studies, it highly seems the government is moving closer to construction.

What you should know

Lagos State has conducted several feasibility studies on the long-awaited 37km Fourth Mainland Bridge over the years. In January 2024, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that construction would begin by March or April. He assured that the project, to be built in phases, would compensate affected landlords and tenants.

The first phase was planned from Abraham Adesanya Junction to the Waterfront at Badore, followed by extensions to Ibeshe in Ikorodu, Ita-Elewa Junction, and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Spanning five local government areas—Eti-Osa, Ibeju Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Obafemi Owode (Ogun State)—the bridge would also feature a crossing near Redeemed Camp, similar to the UK’s M25 motorway.

However, as of February 2025, construction has yet to begin. While Lagos signed an MoU with Summa Group, the agreement lacked specific timelines.

The 2024 Lagos State Transport Policy identifies the completion of construction arrangements and the awarding of contracts for the bridge as a key priority, setting a timeline of two years from the policy’s unveiling.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Lekki Peninsula/Victoria Island and Ikorodu while easing congestion on the Third Mainland and Eko Bridges.