The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the immediate stoppage of ongoing reconstruction work at the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Rivers State over the alleged sharp practices of the contractor handling the project.

This is coming about 3 months after the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works mobilized the contractors, Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) to immediately commence work on the road.

The order was given by Umahi during a project inspection of the East-West Road in Port Harcourt by the Minister on Saturday, January 27, 2023.

Project to stop pending resolution of the irregularities

Umahi, who was accompanied by Barry Mpigi, the Senator representing Rivers South-East, further said the project should stop pending when some irregularities he observed in the project are resolved.

The Minister revealed that RCC had been paid N33 billion, noting that the Federal Ministry of Works under his watch will not tolerate any attempt to short-change the country.

What you should know

The Eleme section of the East-West, covering Port Harcourt/Eleme Junction to Onne with just about 15 kilometres, plays host to 300 oil and gas companies, including the Port Harcourt Refinery. But its neglect by various administrations has claimed several lives, severely affecting businesses.

Umahi, had in September 2023, disclosed that the Federal Government has committed N33 billion to the contractor to commence work on the Eleme-Onne section of the East-West Road in Rivers State, explaining that the project became a necessary mandate after Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, visited the president on the matter.

Meanwhile, the minister had also in September passed a vote of no confidence on the construction work done on the East-West Road in Bayelsa/Rivers states in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Umahi pointed out the poor construction job being done on the road, put a stop to the work and called for a review of the road plan.

He insisted that Nigerians must get a value for the billions of naira spent on the job.