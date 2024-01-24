The Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr. Charles Odii, announced that the agency has provided starter packs to empower 55 entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom, enhancing their businesses.

Odii made this statement during a training session organized by the agency as part of the National Business Skills Development Initiative for entrepreneurs in Uyo on Tuesday.

What he said

He emphasized the significance of SMEs as a crucial sub-sector in the nation’s economy, citing their substantial impact on job creation. Odii mentioned that the participants would receive training in various areas such as leatherwork, food processing, and digital marketing.

Additionally, they are expected to undergo training in virtual assistance to further enhance their businesses.

”At the end of the program, we intend to see improved business management practice, service provision, and access to finance.

”It is also expected that market support services, delivery and patronage for artisans will improve,” he said.

Addressing MSMEs challenges

The SMEDAN boss also expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to holistically address the challenges confronting Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

”As an agency, we are ensuring that business development providers deliver standard services to MSMEs.

”SMEDAN will continue to support entrepreneurs in the country to promote job creation, wealth creation, and poverty alleviation,” he said.

Previously, Mr. Monday Ewans, the Director of Enterprise Development and Promotion, highlighted that the program aimed to train young entrepreneurs and women. Ewans cautioned recipients of SMEDAM empowerment packs, urging them not to take the opportunity lightly.

”Use our business support packs to create employment opportunities and wealth,” he said.

In his statement, Dr. John Etim, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment in Akwa Ibom, emphasized the State Government’s favorable policy initiatives aimed at fostering the growth of medium and small-scale businesses. Etim highlighted the recent collaboration with the Bank of Industries to streamline access to loans for small-scale business operators.