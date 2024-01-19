The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public notice regarding the unauthorized sale of unregistered Seretide Accuhaler on Instagram and other online media platforms.

Upon investigation, a team of NAFDAC officials visited two addresses, leading to the discovery of the unregistered Seretide Accuhaler at 14 Lanre Hassan Street by Destiny Avenue, off Karimu Laka, Egbeda Lagos.

The unregistered medication

The products were traced back to Vidana Logistics, a subsidiary of Vidana Integrated Nig. Ltd, claiming to have sourced the products from an Indian doctor.

Ongoing investigations are focused on the route of import and potential measures to block such entry points.

In a risk statement, NAFDAC highlighted the dangers associated with the illegal marketing of medicines, emphasizing the potential risks to public health due to the absence of guarantees for safety, quality, and efficacy in unregistered products.

What you should know

The original brand of Seretide Accuhaler is registered by NAFDAC with the registration number 04-6850.

Seretide is a medication commonly used for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment in individuals requiring regular therapy.

NAFDAC urges distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance, emphasizing the importance of verifying the authenticity and physical condition of Seretide Accuhaler before purchase or use.

Those in possession of the unregistered product are advised to surrender it to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The agency has encouraged individuals who have used the product and experienced adverse reactions to seek immediate medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals.

The public is urged to report any suspicions of unregistered Seretide Accuhaler distribution and sale to the nearest NAFDAC office, call or use the email address.

Healthcare providers and patients are also encouraged to report any adverse events or side effects related to the use of the product through various channels, including the E-reporting platforms on the NAFDAC website, the Med-safety application available on Android and IOS stores, or via email.