The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has set its sights on achieving a target of N57 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the year 2024

This goal is part of the agenda outlined by Governor Uba Sani in the “Budget of Rural Transformation and Inclusive Development,” which has an annual IGR target of approximately N120 billion.

According to a statement reported by News Agency of Nigeria Governor Sani entrusted KADIRS with the responsibility of directly generating over N56.8 billion, representing 47.33% of the state’s IGR target.

Additionally, the service is tasked with collaborating with other revenue-generating MDAs to contribute another N63.2 billion, making up 52.66% of the state’s IGR target.

The Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Jerry Adams, highlighted the service’s history of meeting IGR targets and emphasized their commitment to leveraging emerging ICT solutions and data management systems for enhanced revenue collection and administration.

Adams elaborated on the Central Billing System and Big Data Single Window, which provide a comprehensive view of every revenue stream and empower taxpayers to file returns online. The system facilitates the electronic collection of taxes due from these returns.

Recognizing the value of the service’s staff, Adams stressed the importance of human capacity building, compensation for high performers, and disciplinary measures for non-performing staff. The retreat aims to review past performance, identify successes and challenges, and strategize for the new fiscal year.

KADIRS is actively working on launching the Central Billing System and Business Reporting Dashboard to further block revenue leakages. Adams called on the management and staff to intensify efforts, maintain transparency, and treat taxpayers with decorum.

Governor Sani, represented by his Special Adviser on Revenue Matters, Alhaji Umar Waziri, reiterated his commitment to rural transformation and inclusive development.

He emphasized the importance of IGR in realizing development goals and commended KADIRS staff for their hard work, urging them to do more to achieve set objectives.