The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has announced that it collected a total of N14.16 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first two months of 2025, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This announcement comes in response to recent claims suggesting a decline in the state’s revenue generation under the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

In a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna, Zakari Muhammad, the Head of Corporate Communications at KADIRS, clarified that the state recorded IGR of N7.47 billion in January 2025 and N6.69 billion in February 2025, bringing the total revenue for the two months to N14.16 billion.

He emphasized that these figures reflect the state’s continued commitment to efficient revenue collection and management.

Muhammad also highlighted the significant progress made in the state’s revenue sector over the past two years.

According to him, under Governor Sani’s administration, Kaduna State generated N62.48 billion in 2023 and N71 billion in 2024, solidifying its position as the leading IGR-performing state in Northern Nigeria.

Reforms Driving Revenue Growth

The KADIRS spokesperson attributed the state’s revenue success to a series of innovative reforms implemented in recent years.

These include the introduction of an integrated tax administration portal, PAYKADUNA, which has streamlined tax collection processes.

Additionally, the state has embraced financial inclusion initiatives, enhanced taxpayer engagement, and deployed an interactive voice response system for addressing taxpayer complaints.

Muhammad explained that these reforms have significantly improved tax administration in Kaduna State. He noted that the automation of revenue collection processes ensures transparency and efficiency, as payments are made directly through the PAYKADUNA portal or pay-direct channels. These funds are then swept into the state’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), eliminating any direct interaction between KADIRS staff and state collections.

Debunking Misinformation

The statement also addressed rumors surrounding the removal of the former Executive Chairman of KADIRS. Muhammad clarified that the former chairman completed his four-year tenure as stipulated by the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law. A new Executive Chairman was subsequently appointed by Governor Uba Sani, in line with standard procedures.

Muhammad dismissed claims that the former chairman was removed for calling out the Speaker of the State House of Assembly over alleged tax evasion. He described such rumors as baseless and reiterated that KADIRS operates as an autonomous agency committed to its mandate of revenue mobilization without fear or favor.

Transparency and Accountability

The KADIRS spokesperson emphasized the agency’s commitment to transparency and accountability in revenue collection. He clarified that the IGR account is strictly a collection and transit account, not an expenditure account. This means that no funds can be withdrawn from it to serve any personal or organizational interests.

Muhammad also refuted allegations that KADIRS facilitated a N100 million payment to any individual or organization, stating that the agency has never received such instructions. He reaffirmed KADIRS’ dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in its operations.