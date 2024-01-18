The Board of Eterna Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Aliu Kamiyo as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

According to the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public, the appointment was effective from 16th January 2024.

The statement signed by Mandeila Golkus, the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser said Kamiyo succeeds Mr. Abdukerimu Sule who recently resigned from the company.

Profile of Aliu Kamiyo

According to the company, before his appointment, he was the Head of Finance of Eterna Plc, a role he occupied since November 2020.

He holds a master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Accounting from Lagos State University, an MBA with specialization in Financial Management from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Tansian University, Umunya.

He also holds an HND (with distinction) in Accountancy from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro.

Additionally, he holds an advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), UK.

He brings almost two decades of combined experience, beginning his career in the public sector with the Ogun State Board of Internal Revenue.

He consulted in the firm Akinloye Fafowora &Co. (Chartered Accountants) before joining COL Nigeria Limited, where he worked for 9 years. Prior to joining Eterna, he served as the Group Financial Controller of Crest Agro Products Limited.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He serves as a resource person to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and is a board member of the ICAN Council’s Entrepreneurship Development Committee for the 2023 Presidential Year.