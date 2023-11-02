Eterna Plc reported its 2023 Q3 results showing pre-tax profits grew by 547.46% year on year, reaching N2.104 billion.

Key highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Insights: Eterna’s significant growth in pre-tax profit is primarily attributed to the increase in revenue, which is driven by growth in the fuel and lubricant segments

Cost of sales grew slower than revenue and that contributed to a comfortable 126.33% growth in gross profit.

The high cost of fuel-to-fuel revenue ratio, around 93%, is a concern. This suggests that a significant portion of the company’s revenue is being used to cover fuel costs.

Eterna experienced both a net foreign exchange gain of N168.9 million in Q3 and a foreign exchange loss of N9.622 billion in Q2.