Dangote Cement appreciated today at the NGX by 7.49%, with its market cap gaining N430 billion.

This is as the bullish run in the NGX continues, with the All-Share Index appreciating by 1.92% to close at 84,640.89 points, a gain of 1,597.93 points.

Similar to the ASI, equities gained N1.118 trillion, as the market capitalization rose to N46.319 trillion from last Friday’s N45.199 trillion.

There were some movements in the market as Access Bank moved back into the N1 trillion market cap territory, while FBN Holdings dropped out of it. Also, Geregu Power gained 7.52% and moved into the SWOOT territory.

In terms of trading activities, there was a 34% increase in trading volume to 807.51 million units, from last Friday’s 600.63 million units.

Also, there was a 21% increase in trading value to N11.03 billion from N9.1 billion when the market closed on the last trading of last week.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 84,640.89 points

% Day Change: +1.92%

Day’s Lowest: 82,949.40 points

Day’s Highest: 84,640.89 points

% YTD: +13.2%

Market Cap: N46.32 trillion

Volume Traded: 807.51 million units

Value Traded: N11.03 billion

Top Gainers

PZ: +10.00% to close at N32.45

MANSARD: +10.00% to close at N6.49

CHAMS: +10.00% to close at N2.53

DAARCOMM: +10.00% to close at N0.99

SOVREINS: +10.00% to close at N0.66

TANTALIZER: +10.00% to close at N0.55

Top Losers

ABBEYBDS: -9.52% to close N2.47

JBERGER: -3.54% to close at N54.50

CUSTODIAN: -3.45% to close at N9.80-

AFRIPUD: -2.78% to close at N8.75

FBNH: -1.79% to close at N27.50

CHAMPION: -1.27% to close at N3.90

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (+4.69%) led with 66.89 million units, followed by AIICO (+2.40%) with 62.29 million units, WEMABANK (+9.92%) with 41.57 million units, JAIZBANK (+9.93%) with 39.19 million units, and FCMB (+3.64%) with 38.15 million units.

Concerning value, NASCON (+8.33%) led with N1.091 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (+3.60%) with N1.089 billion, TRANSCORP (+4.69%) with N956 million, UBA (+1.45%) with N857.26 million, and MTNN (0.00%) with N791.55 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was mostly positive for members of the SWOOT group, as BUACEMENT (+0.59%), DANGCEM (+7.14%), GTCO (+0.11%), ZENITHBANK (+3.60%), UBA (+1.45%) recorded gains, while BUAFOODS, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT recorded no price changes.

FBNH (-0.50%) recorded a decline to fall below the N1 trillion market cap level, while ACCESSCORP (+2.14%) recorded a gain to push back into the SWOOT category.