For the first time, Geregu Power Plc has crossed the N1 trillion market capitalization level, joining the SWOOT group.

At the close of trading on January 15, 2024, the only power company listed on the NGX appreciated 7.52% to close at a share price of N429, thus giving it a market capitalization of N1.07 trillion.

Femi Otedola, the major shareholder in Geregu Power Plc recently regained his billionaire status due to the appreciation of his shares in FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank.

In the past 365 days, Geregu Power’s shares appreciated by 233% from N149 on January 16, 2023, to N429 on January 15, 2024.

What you should know

Femi-Otedola’s led Amperion Power Distribution Company acquired an 80% shareholding in the 435 MW Geregu I Power Plant in 2013, to create Geregu Power Limited. The Federal Government holds the remaining 20% stake in the power plant.

Then in October 2022, the company listed on the NGX, to become Geregu Power Plc.

In 9M 2023, the company recorded a revenue of N55.7 billion, representing a 43% year-on-year gain from the corresponding period in 2022.

Also, the company recorded a net income of N11.4 billion during 9M 2023, representing a 13% year-on-year gain from the corresponding period in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the company recorded an 18% decline in its equity from December 31, 2023, from N49.10 billion to N40.46 billion.

However, awaiting the financial statements for FY 2023, there’s a projected increase in equity due to the sales of shares by Femi Otedola to cut his shareholding in the company from 96% to about 80%.