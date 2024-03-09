Geregu Power Plc has released its earnings forecast projecting a 2024 second-quarter profit before tax of N14 billion.

This compares to a pre-tax profit of N6.9 billion reported in the second quarter of 2023 or a whopping 100% increase year on year.

If achieved this will be its best quarterly profits since it was listed in 2022.

Key highlights (2024 Q2 versus 2023 Q2)

Revenue of N38 billion is forecasted versus N20.4 billion reported as actual a year earlier

Operating Profit of N14.3 billion forecasted versus N8 billion a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit of N14 billion forecasted versus N6.9 billion in the same period in 2023

In terms of cash flow, Geregu Power is projecting cash receipts of N12.5 billion, however, it will pay about N11.4 billion for suppliers, salaries, and taxes.

Net cash balance at the end of the quarter is expected to be N67 billion down from N70 billion reported earlier in the year.

The forecast was contained in a publication published on the NGX.