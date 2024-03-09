Geregu Power Plc has released its earnings forecast projecting a 2024 second-quarter profit before tax of N14 billion.
This compares to a pre-tax profit of N6.9 billion reported in the second quarter of 2023 or a whopping 100% increase year on year.
If achieved this will be its best quarterly profits since it was listed in 2022.
Key highlights (2024 Q2 versus 2023 Q2)
- Revenue of N38 billion is forecasted versus N20.4 billion reported as actual a year earlier
- Operating Profit of N14.3 billion forecasted versus N8 billion a year earlier.
- Pre-tax profit of N14 billion forecasted versus N6.9 billion in the same period in 2023
- In terms of cash flow, Geregu Power is projecting cash receipts of N12.5 billion, however, it will pay about N11.4 billion for suppliers, salaries, and taxes.
- Net cash balance at the end of the quarter is expected to be N67 billion down from N70 billion reported earlier in the year.
The forecast was contained in a publication published on the NGX.
