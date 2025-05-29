For their continued loyalty and patronage, Dangote Cement Plc has rewarded its distributors and customers with various choice gift items and cash worth N11 billion.

At the 2025 edition of its Customers Awards & Gala Nite held in Lagos, a premium celebration dedicated to recognising and rewarding its highest-performing distributors, with the theme ‘Let’s Acceler8’, the cement giant rewarded its distributors with gift items comprising several CNG trucks, containers filled with products, and cash valued at over N11 billion.

Welcoming customers of the company to the distributors’ award ceremony, Chairman of Dangote Cement / President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, commended the distributors for their unwavering commitment and resilience “in driving our business forward, even amidst economic challenges.”

He lauded “their perseverance and determination in ensuring our products remain available in the market. Thanks to your efforts, we have secured over 57 per cent of the market share, and we encourage you to continue pushing for more growth.”

Dangote noted that “this year’s theme serves as a rallying call for unity and collective growth as we strive for unmatched market leadership in 2025. This theme reflects the strength of our partnership with valued customers, which continues to drive the success of Dangote Cement.”

He also noted that “Our leadership in the building and construction sector is rooted in this mutually beneficial relationship. Also, the partnership has been instrumental in elevating us to the position of Africa’s largest cement producer.”

He said, “in appreciation of the hard work, unflinching loyalty, and commitment of our esteemed customers in the year 2024, we are rewarding you with gift items and cash valued at over N11 billion. We are also celebrating our valued corporate customers, who have consistently chosen our cement products for a wide array of construction projects.”

He assured the stakeholders of the Company’s commitment to research and continuous improvement in its production processes and the highest quality products.

In his welcome address, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak, stated, “Tonight, we celebrate the pivotal role our customers play in ensuring the widespread availability of our products across every region of Nigeria. We recognise and appreciate your remarkable efforts in driving the sales, distribution, and usage of our products throughout the year 2024.”

He said, “The outstanding performance of our company, especially in the past year, is a testament to your collective commitment and resilience. We are thankful for your continued dedication, which has made our products visible across all geopolitical regions. As vital partners in our value chain, from quarry to customer, your role is instrumental.

“To support your growth, we have distributed over 5,000 containers to various retailers. This initiative not only enhances our business value but also ensures that consumers receive products with an extended shelf life directly from the factory. In alignment with our chairman’s vision, we aim to distribute an additional 4,000 containers to our customers and retailers this year.”

Pathak added, “In line with DCP’s commitment to sustainability and the country’s clean fuel policy, we are transitioning our fleet of over 7,000 trucks from AGO to CNG by the end of 2026.

“We are making significant investments in new CNG trucks and the necessary infrastructure to support this transition. Currently, 3,100 trucks are operational, and our initiatives in alternative fuel utilisation have gained global recognition, with Dangote Cement receiving a commendable score from CDP in climate change and water security.”

He pointed out that “we are excited to reward some of our customers who have shown outstanding performance with CNG trucks to further develop their businesses. These rewards demonstrate our dedication to supporting our customers’ growth and commitment to sustainability. We are focused on strengthening the partnerships that have positioned us as the leading civil manufacturer in the nation.”

The Group Executive Director of Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Aliko Dangote, acknowledged the significant contributions of the distributors. She emphasised the importance of their outstanding performance and achievements to the company’s sales growth and market expansion in 2024.

She noted that their efforts play a crucial role in sustaining public awareness and developing a market for Dangote’s cement products.

Aliko Dangote identified and highlighted the distributors as the backbone of the company’s growth and success, and encouraged them to aim for even higher performance levels in 2025.

The awards categories were in phases; Regional Award, Growth Award, Best Performing Customers.