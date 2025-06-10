Tetracore Energy Group Limited, an integrated energy solutions provider with a robust and expanding portfolio in natural gas and power delivery across Nigeria and a growing footprint within the African continent, proudly announces the successful commissioning of Phase 2 of its AutoGas Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply network.

This major milestone was achieved in strategic collaboration with Dangote Cement PLC.

As part of this expansion, Tetracore commissioned a state-of-the-art Mobile AutoGas Refueling Unit at the Dangote Cement Plant in Ibese, Ogun State.

This second-phase deployment represents a continuation of both companies’ commitment to accelerating clean energy adoption across Nigeria’s industrial and transportation sectors.

The newly commissioned mobile unit has a capacity to deliver up to 50,000 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD) of AutoGas, complementing the 25,000 SCMD currently supplied by Tetracore’s CNG Mother Station in Atakabo, Ogun State.

Together, these supply points support the growing demand for compressed natural gas as a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to traditional fuels.

In addition, Tetracore has played a key role in supporting Dangote Group’s fleet expansion by supplying auto gas to its brand new CNG powered trucks to be deployed nationwide. This supply, part of a strategic partnership, helps fuel Dangote’s plan to deploy up to 10,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks annually.

By supplying clean and efficient auto gas directly at the port, Tetracore is helping Nigeria move toward cleaner fuels and more sustainable transportation. This partnership also showcases Tetracore’s leadership in the energy sector and its important role in supporting one of Africa’s largest conglomerates in their sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, and very key is that this development aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and national CNG initiatives focused on gas utilization, reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy accessibility, and supporting the transition to sustainable energy sources. With this initiative, Tetracore is playing a central role in reshaping Nigeria’s energy future, facilitating the shift to cleaner fuels in both logistics and industrial operations.

The broader CNG supply network is designed to deliver up to 400,000 SCMD of compressed natural gas daily. This capacity is intended not only to meet the energy needs of Dangote’s expanding logistics fleet but also to serve other AutoGas users in the region, thereby accelerating the nationwide adoption of CNG for transport.

According to the Tetracore Team, a 50,000 SCMD mobile CNG refuelling unit has also been deployed to enhance operational flexibility and energy accessibility at the Dangote Cement Plant. These mobile solutions are engineered to provide seamless, scalable refueling capabilities where permanent infrastructure may not yet be available—ensuring uninterrupted clean energy supply.

“This commissioning represents more than just an infrastructure upgrade,” said Engr. Masud Abdulmujeeb Akajewole, the Project Team Lead. “It is a reaffirmation of our strategic intent to support Nigeria’s gas utilization projects while offering practical, innovative solutions that bridge energy gaps for industrial and transport players.”

As Nigeria intensifies its push toward clean and affordable energy, the strategic partnership between Tetracore and Dangote Cement marks a significant step toward national energy sustainability goals. With more mobile units planned for deployment across the country, this expansion of the AutoGas network not only solves logistical fuel delivery challenges but also pioneers a modular, agile model for energy access across Nigeria.