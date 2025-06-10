A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced nine Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment each for internet fraud and cyber-terrorism.

The convicts were part of a larger syndicate of 792 suspects arrested over alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud on December 19, 2024, during a sting operation code-named “Eagle Flush Operation,” carried out by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convicted individuals, Li Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang, and Du Ji Feng, were subsequently arraigned on separate one-count charges of cyberterrorism and internet fraud in February 2025 by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

Delivering judgment, Justice D. E. Osiagor convicted and sentenced the nine defendants to one year imprisonment, as confirmed in an official statement released by the EFCC.

The charge against them read: “That you, Li Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang, and Du Ji Feng, sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit: cause to be accessed a computer system used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.”

Initially, the defendants had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges during their first court appearance. However, during the hearing on Thursday, June 5, 2025, they changed their plea to “guilty”, leading to their conviction.

The EFCC prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, requested the court to convict and sentence them based on their guilty plea. The defense counsel did not oppose the request and urged the court to accept the sentencing as proposed.

Following this, Justice Osiagor ruled that each defendant would serve one year in prison, starting from their date of arrest on December 10, 2025. Additionally, they were fined N1 million each.

Repatriation Order and Asset Forfeiture

Apart from their imprisonment, the court ordered the Comptroller General of Immigration to ensure their repatriation to China within seven days following the completion of their sentence.

Furthermore, mobile phones, computers, laptops, and routers seized during their arrest were forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the legal proceedings.

What you should know

The successful conviction of these nine foreign nationals reinforces Nigeria’s stance against cybercrime and financial fraud, particularly within the cryptocurrency investment and online scam sectors.

The EFCC’s continued efforts to combat cyber-related crimes signal a firm commitment to protecting Nigeria’s economy from fraudulent activities.

As enforcement agencies step up their operations, further crackdowns on organized cybercrime networks are expected, helping to strengthen cybersecurity measures and rebuild trust within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.